ENGLEWOOD — The focus of the world through the lens of Rotary International, turned on the Suncoast of Florida this week.
For the first time, members of the Rotary Club of Englewood opened their homes to visiting dignitaries from clubs worldwide.
On Tuesday, the incoming district governors from Australia, South Africa, Denmark and England, were recognized with a lunch at Artur’s Restaurant in Englewood.
They then spent a part of the day visiting the Boca Grande Lighthouse and other attractions.
While wearing a green and black kilt, the regional district-elect Alfred Current, longtime member of the Rotary Club of Englewood, introduced each governor-elect to the club. They have been visiting in the United States for two weeks.
Current was wearing the kilt in honor of the Rotary International President Gordon McInally, of South Queensferry, Scotland.
During the meeting, Tonia Barnes gave Alfred’s wife Karen Current a blouse made by an artist — a gift from an Australian Rotary Club.
Barnes also gave the Rotary Club of Englewood a banner from her district. She said one of the major projects the Austrian Rotary is doing is Rotary says no to family and domestic violence.
“We hope Rotary can shine a light on this and make a difference,” she said.
Alfred Current gave gift bags with Josh the Otter books and masks to Barnes and Riana Pretorius, of South Africa; Britta Hedegaard of Denmark; Annemarie van Bochove Allen of the South of England; and Ian McKay of Australia.
He explained how the local Rotary clubs work together to prevent drowning through the Josh the Otter “flip-and-float” program for toddlers.
Hedegaard said her division sent a lot of money to support Rotary clubs in Ukraine, especially after the war.
“We sent 32 generators to Kyiv,” she said. “We helped with mobile hospitals and ambulances so the rescue workers can go to the areas that need the most help. We sent tourniquets to stop the bleeding. We helped with neonatal units for the hospitals.”
A couple of the international clubs reported sending large amounts of warm clothing to Ukraine to help “freezing” families.
Alfred explained the incoming governors-elect met in Orlando for Rotary Assembly training last week. Then some went to host homes in Sarasota and others for the first time stayed in Englewood.
The Rotary guests were treated to a night at Libee’s Sports Bar & Grill in Englewood to experience an American sports pub. They went to Ringling Museum in Sarasota; a picnic at Oscar Scherer State Park in Nokomis; a day in Punta Gorda on a sunset cruise and dinner at Laishley Crab House and a visit to a local fire station.
“I was surprised how much European art was in Ringling Museum,” Hedegaard said. “I have really enjoyed my stay here. I have learned more about your culture. I’ve learned how much your health care and housing costs. Our health care is free. Our schooling is free. We pay students $1,000 a month to go to university. We are spoiled in Denmark compared to what you pay in America.”
Members of nearby Rotary clubs came to the meeting. Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary President David Wampler gave each of the governors-elect one of his club’s banners to take overseas. McKay gave Englewood Rotary Club President Carolyn Burk a stuffed animal koala bear that’s sold as a fundraiser in Australia to fight polio.
Alfred Current said the group had dinner at Farlow’s on the Water in Englewood while visiting. They are also planning on breakfast at Ephesus Mediterranean Grill in South Gulf Cove, spending time at Englewood Beach before going home.
“This trip forged friendships and an exchange of culture and ideas for international projects,” Alfred Current said. “We are so grateful to have this opportunity to meet such great people in our Rotary family.”
