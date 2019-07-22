Englewood firefighters and Aeromed flyers load a man onto the medical helicopter for a trip to a trauma center just before noon Monday. Emergency workers went to the 2200 block of Willow Avenue in Grove City for a report of a stabbing and an ambulance brought the patient to the Rotonda Plaza to transfer him to the helicopter. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has not released any information.
