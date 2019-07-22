Stabbing reported

Englewood firefighters and Aeromed flyers load a man onto the medical helicopter for a trip to a trauma center just before noon Monday. Emergency workers went to the 2200 block of Willow Avenue in Grove City for a report of a stabbing and an ambulance brought the patient to the Rotonda Plaza to transfer him to the helicopter. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has not released any information.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
