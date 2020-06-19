In 48 hours, friends of Meredith Cochie Ross raised more than $20,000 for her young son following her death.
Ross, a former Sun reporter and Full Sail University journalism instructor, may have been hit by a boat trailer while walking in rural Volusia County last week.
She died at a Sanford hospital June 13.
Longtime friends in Englewood spread the word of an educational fund for Ross' 6-year-old son.
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes told Spectrum News 13 in Orlando that a Volusia County deputy found Ross in dry ditch about 30 miles from her New Smyrna Beach home.
"The deputy said she was conscious when she was found at 5:30 a.m. She was transported to the hospital in stable condition," Montes said. "She remained that way until her death," according to Spectrum News.
A University of Florida graduate, Ross, 36, had lived in Mount Dora and Ocala before settling in New Smyrna Beach.
Montes said Ross may have been hit by a trailer hauling a boat, or possibly by a pole on the trailer. Investigators don’t know why she was on a road so far from her home, but they they learned Ross enjoyed long walks.
Ross' cause of death has not been determined. It wasn’t a hit-and-run as first believed, Montes reported.
A driver who was hauling a boat eastbound on Maytown Road that morning stepped forward after realizing he may have been involved. The driver, a boat captain, noticed one of two poles on his trailer was missing while he was putting the boat in the water. The driver contacted officials, remembering he passed a woman on Maytown Road, according Spectrum News.
He told investigators she was on the side of the road and not in it. He swerved to give her plenty of space on the narrow, two-lane roadway, Spectrum reported.
The boat captain told investigators he didn’t think he hit her. He didn’t feel a bump, and thought everything was fine until he noticed he was missing the pole, the news station reported.
Montes said FHP is looking into the possibility that the trailer or the pole hit Ross. She suffered an injury to her upper torso, Montes said. FHP won’t know more until the Medical Examiner’s Office makes a determination on the cause and manner of death.
Montes said that driver is cooperating with FHP.
A friend and her husband Erikk Ross set up an online tribute which describes Ross as a "bright light that filled every room she entered. Her contagious laughter and witty humor were eclipsed only by her tremendous capacity for caring for those around her," Spectrum reported.
Ross graduated from Lemon Bay High and worked for Sun Coast Media Group as a reporter and page designer. She worked at Full Sail for 10 years.
LBHS alumni Trisha Morone set up the education fund. She called Ross one of the most amazing women she knew.
"I'm elated people came together to help Meredith's family," Morone said. "It still hurts so much."
A memorial will be held in the future by family and friends.
For more information on the education fund, visit www.facebook.com/donate/ 588755155359578/ 10217607971326947/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.