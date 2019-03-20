ENGLEWOOD — Residents of Don Pedro and Knight islands know they need a new fire house, but many of them don’t want it where Charlotte County thinks it will best serve the barrier islands.
The problem is the cost.
The existing station is a converted two-story home on 101 Gasparilla Way. The wooden structure was built in 1991. Originally, it housed a volunteer department of islanders until 2011, when the department disbanded due to a lack of volunteers.
At first, the Englewood Area Fire Control District took over the station house and served the islanders with full-time paid and volunteer firefighters. But in 2014, Charlotte County took over fire protection, manning the station with two full-time firefighters per shift, 24 hours a day and seven days per week.
“It’s starting to show its age, and there comes a point in every facility where it’s a question of diminishing returns,” Assistant County Administrator Travis Mortimer told islanders at a special town hall Monday. “It makes no economical sense to reinvest in it.”
The project is expected to cost $398,757 for the design of the new station and another $3.2 million for construction. The county will pay for the project out of its countywide capital funding.
County options
Purchase prices for any new property would be paid separately from what’s been budgeted for the project. The county’s goal is to have firefighters in their new firehouse by the fall of next year.
Mortimer presented three options evaluated by staff:
• A first option is to build a station two lots away from the existing fire house, at 61 Gasparilla Way. County staff preferred this property, partly for its proximity to the existing station.
• A second option is to build a new station on the same property as where the existing station now sets. A problem is where to house temporarily the firefighters and their equipment while the old station is being demolished and a new one built.
• The third option is to build on a much larger property, more than an acre, at 1 N. Gulf Blvd., on Lemon Bay, just north of the Palm Island Transit ferry landing.
Unlike the other two options, the Gulf Boulevard property includes environmentally sensitive mangroves and could break the county’s budget — more than $318,000, plus the expense to acquire the property — according to staff’s evaluation.
That’s not how the islanders saw it.
Island perspective
Islanders suggested the Gulf Boulevard property would meet the islands’ future needs when it’s built out, as well as immediate needs. The location also allows for dockage for a fire boat.
“The island is building out,” Candy Cohen said. Scott Rockoff added how the Gulf Boulevard property would allow for expansion to meet future needs of the island.
While he understood the islanders’ preference, Commissioner Bill Truex, who attended the town hall meeting, noted the capital funding comes from countywide property taxes. Commissioners, he suggested, are fiscal stewards for the entire county.
“Unfortunately, I can’t justify to taxpayers another $800,000 to $900,000 for a fire house,” Truex said. “This station is not a station that can be utilized by other stations.”
Both Public Safety Director Chief Bill Van Helden and Deputy Chief Jason Fair confirmed how the island station is an entity by itself.
Unlike other mainland stations, where equipment and firefighters can be easily shuffled from station to station to meet emergency needs, the island firefighters must stay on the island.
“I think what we are building there will accommodate us for the next two decades,” Van Helden said.
Because of their unique situation, islanders pay a higher assessment than what mainland homeowners pay. Mainland homeowners pay an annual assessment of $168.72 per equivalent residential unit for fire service, while islanders pay $717.67 per unit.
