ENGLEWOOD — Some Knight-Don Pedro islanders want a new firehouse built near the Palm Island Transit barge landing.
That's not going to happen. Charlotte County commissioners voted 4-1, with Commissioner Chris Constance dissenting, to locate the fire house at 61 Gasparilla Way, two lots from the existing fire house.
Unlike the county's other fire stations, which can respond to countywide calls, Station 10 serves the bridge-less barrier islands exclusively. The present fire station and the future one are both surrounded by residences.
Charlotte County Commissioners Joe Tiseo and Chris Constance questioned building a new station in the heart of residential properties. Constance "really liked" the barge landing site. But when it came down to price, the 61 Gasparilla Way was the most fiscally responsible, Tiseo suggested. Emergency response times would not vary from any of the locations, according to the county fire department.
County staff estimated the potential cost for the new station on Gasparilla Way at $3.8 million. The cost to build a station at the barge landing at $4.6 million. The county has $3.6 million budgeted right now. Only island property owners will pay for the new station out of a special fire protection taxing unit.
The existing station has significant problems and does not meet existing codes, facilities manager David Milligan said.
The current Station 10 had been built as a two-story home that was remodeled to serve as a fire house. For 25 years or more, a volunteer fire department operated out of the station. But after the volunteers dissolved their department, the Englewood Area Fire Control District provided fire protection with volunteer and professional firefighters to the island.
In 2014, Charlotte County took over fire protection from the fire district, manning the station with two full-time professional firefighters per shift, 24 hours a day, seven days per week. The station is now equipped with a Class A fire engine, mini-pumper and a tanker truck.
