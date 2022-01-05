ENGLEWOOD — Something may seem familiar to longtime locals about Todd Cameron’s next book.
It’s set on Friday, Aug. 13, 2004 — the day Hurricane Charley changed Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and Arcadia forever.
Cameron has already written two books. One is about St. Petersburg in the early 1980s and the other is focused in Englewood called “Midnight Pass.”
“I like to work around factual events and locations the same as it happened in history and then create purely fictional characters for the rest of the plot,” said Cameron, who along with his wife, Valerie, moved here from St. Petersburg a year and a half ago.
“We are from a small town in Canada. When we moved to St. Petersburg, it was nice but just too busy. We moved to Englewood, which is much more our pace,” he said.
Cameron said he grew up in a small town in Canada reading Florida authors John McDonald and Randy Wayne White. He said he wanted to become a writer. When he moved to Florida, he did it.
Cameron is still researching for his new book “Hurricane Hole.”
“I wasn’t here for Hurricane Charley, but I was for Irma,” he said. “I met a woman who lives in a cabin on Cayo Costa. She invited us to stay to research because her home was ground zero when Hurricane Charley hit. She has pictures and video. It went straight up to Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and into Arcadia. It was crazy meeting her in the spring and having her help me out with the book. It’s fantastic. I just started writing it.”
He also worked with Donald J. McLaughlin, owner of Island Hopper Boat Tours in Englewood.
“He is an invaluable as the nautical/marine tech advisor for my upcoming writing projects, on both the novella ‘Midnight Pass,’ which is a free ebook, and ‘Hurricane Hole’ slated to publish later next year.”
He said it will take six months to write and another six months to edit so he anticipates being done in early December.
Last month, Cameron wanted to say thank-you to the locals. For Christmas, he put two copies of his book “Snow Blind” and “Midnight Pass” in six little libraries in Englewood, including at the Englewood Sports Complex and on Green Street.
“I did it once before in the spring,” Cameron said. “There are copies at the Elsie Quirk Library, but they are usually checked out when I go look.”
Cameron was asked to read from his book “Snow Blind” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., to kick off the Lemon Bay Festival.
“Everyone has been fantastic from the community to book stores with helping me out as a new author here,” he said. “We were looking for the best possible place to live in Florida, and Englewood really is a great fit. My new book does revolve around Englewood. It’s fun and pretty cool.”
Cameron said he reached out to successful self publishers and learned that self-publishing a good way to have people read your book, he said, adding the “other route” is quite challenging and at the mercy of a publisher.
“With technology, there’s no reason anymore to not do self publishing,” said the 47-year-old. “Valerie took the picture on the back of the book. She is also on the first page.”
The “Midnight Pass” novella is an ebook at www.toddcameron.net/newsletter or www.facebook.com/toddcameronauthor.
“Midnight Pass” is also on Amazon as a print paperback. And “Snowblind” is also an ebook.
For more information, visit www.toddcameron.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.