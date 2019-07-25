For the first time ever, the Englewood Cats football and cheer program has started its season with a new affiliation. They are participating in the American Youth Football and Cheer League. One of the goals of the AYF is "To make youth football and cheer all-inclusive, by not excluding participants based on superficial factors (such as weight, finances or athletic ability)."
Registration to play in the league is still open and there are several spots available on each team. Currently, there is a full cheer program, a flag football team, and tackle football for players 8-and-under, 10-and-under, and 12-14. Players, cheerleaders and coaches are needed, particularly coaches for players at the 5-year-old range.
For more information, visit englewoodcats.com, or come by the football complex weeknights at 7 p.m. Larry Nichol Field is at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
