ENGLEWOOD — Red tide blooms are known to move around with currents, winds and tides.
This week, the bloom that has plagued Southwest Florida since shortly after Hurricane Ian has returned to some area beaches.
Health officials in Sarasota County issued a health advisory about the insidious algae on Wednesday afternoon.
The county’s Health Department first issued the advisory Nov. 1, then finally lifted it on Dec. 20 as algae counts in area waters diminished to virtually nothing. Now the advisory is back on.
The Karenia brevis algae, which is known as red tide, blooms in the Gulf of Mexico and saltwater bays and waterways. In high concentrations, it kills marine life and emits a toxic gas that can cause coughs, eye irritation and sore throats for healthy people and animals who breathe it.
It is more dangerous for people with respiratory problems such as asthma, "might experience more severe effects," the health department warned in an email Wednesday.
"Usually, symptoms stop when a person leaves the beach or goes indoors. Health officials recommend that people who are sensitive to red tide or experiencing symptoms avoid the beach or go into an air-conditioned space," the email states.
The beaches with elevated levels of red tide are mostly in north and mid-Sarasota County and include Longboat Key, Bird Key/ Ringling Causeway, North Lido, South Lido, Siesta Key, Turtle and Nokomis beaches.
Siesta and Turtle beaches near south Sarasota showed medium concentrations in the most recent samples; beaches to the north were higher.
North Jetty, and the beaches near Englewood and into Charlotte County showed "very low" concentrations.
The FWC has continued to sample the waters off Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties, looking for red tide.
The red tide bloom that plagued Southwest Florida first appeared in the weeks after Hurricane Ian’s flooding rains.
In Decemember, the bloom moved north toward Pinellas County and the mouth of Tampa Bay, where high concentrations were documented near St. Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach.
The most recent samples show the bloom remains around Tampa Bay and Pinellas County.
For more information about red tide, visit www.ourgulfenvironment.net, myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/ and visitbeaches.org.
