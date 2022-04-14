ENGLEWOOD — Cris Walton was earning $3 an hour when she began working at the Elsie Quirk Library 44 years ago.
Watson was a 17-year-old student at Venice High School then, working 10-to-12 hours a week through the diversified co-op work experience program. She eventually advanced to 30 hours a week and then full-time.
Now she’s getting ready to retire.
To celebrate and thank Watson for her 44 years of dedication, the library is having a Cris Walton Day beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday with a concert for all ages by James Hawkins and a cupcake reception from noon to 4 p.m. Special crafts will be available to make at the library.
Walton said she hopes some of former employees will come visit Friday.
She said only a few employees worked at the Sarasota County Library system for 40 or more years. She’s one of them. Walton, 61, says so much changed in the library system over the years.
“Harriet Ives, the first librarian at Elsie Quirk hired me,” Walton said. “It was my first paying job. My sister worked at a library. I always thought it would be a good job for me too. I worked briefly at the Manasota Beach Club and then El Madador for one night and then quit. My heart has always been with the library. I will genuinely miss the people.”
When she began working at Elsie Quirk, her job was to type the cards for the card catalog and give them to Michele Strickland to file them. Then, with the advancement of computers, the library had to be digitized.
“I can remember a county commissioner once saying there would be a computer on every one of our desks, and now we don’t know what we would do without them,” she said. “I had an Apple AE with a dot matrix printer. We could then make banners and pictures.”
In the 1980s, Walton and Daisy Keaser often sat on the floor with 4- and 5-year-old students, reading to them. When the state opened VPK programs, those students went to school, and even younger ones came to the library. Walton said that was different because young children don’t have the same attention span as ones who are nearly ready to go to kindergarten.
“The younger children were more involved in playing and learning and not just sitting and listening to stories,” she said. “We adapted. What’s amazing is I sometimes see three generations who came through that program. Now moms and grandmoms are coming back with their kids and grand kids for the toddler program.”
Something Walton said is needed is a new art teacher at the library. For decades, a local artist volunteered working with children. After the artist retired, she wasn’t replaced. Walton said there’s plenty of supplies, but no one dedicated to work with the students.
Years ago, the Southwest Florida Young Adult Network Formative worked to bring funding to the library and services for teens. With the help of local teachers and the network, Walton watched the teen section blossom. Students became interested in the library.
Today, the teen section is thriving, Walton said, adding, the library does a good job promoting Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics, STEAM, careers, after-school events and opportunities.
“I remember when there were just little old lady romance novels for the teens to read,” she said. “We’ve come a long way. There have been escape rooms, overnight stays, book discussions, a culture club and so much more for teens.”
Once she retires, she plans to spend more time with her husband of 43 years, John, her children, two grandchildren and her mother, who live locally.
“I’d like to take day trips with my two grandchildren, do some quilting, crafting, research genealogy mixed with some relaxation,” Walton said. “I have some teaching skills so I could do some programming on a much smaller scale. I’d love to create a timeline of Englewood documenting history from the 1950s forward. There will be plenty to keep me busy.”
