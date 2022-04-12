SARASOTA — Without objection or any debate, Sarasota County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to officially name Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street.
"There's great things going on at West Dearborn," said Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, a longtime Englewood resident whose district includes Englewood and much of North Port.
He made the motion to settle what the name of the plaza should be.
For years, the plaza, at 325 W. Dearborn St., bore a number of unofficial names — basically whatever people wanted to call it. At the same time, the plaza itself grew into a popular site to stage concerts, farmers markets and other community events.
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board considered a list of alternative names before voting unanimously for Pioneer Plaza.
The next step, CRA manager Debbie Marks said, is to garner county approval for signs for the plaza. She's hoping for a digital sign that will announce upcoming events.
The plaza has been closed to allow for the construction of a stage and permanent restrooms and pathways, along with new sod and mulch.
In February, Sarasota County Commissioners voted unanimously to name the new stage The Dignam Family Stage in recognition of that family's longtime support for the Englewood community.
Sarasota County has scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Pioneer Plaza at 9:30 a.m. May 20. The public is invited.
