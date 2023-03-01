Leading various committees for the United Methodist Women’s annual Strawberry Festival in Boca Grande are, from left, (front) Jason Wickman, Jan Myers, Carrie York, Becca deRosa, Helen Atkins, Ruth Paschall and Stephane teVelde, (back) Beth Baker, Kathy Peters, Sheila Dorst, Amy Mitchell, Gloria Mitchell, Jane Cooke, Elsa Soderberg, Marsy Doan, Miki Doan and Kathi Hustedt. Not pictured, but in charge of grilling, are Randy and Karen Reid.
BOCA GRANDE — Neither Hurricane Ian nor the COVID-19 pandemic have been able to stop the United Methodist Women’s annual Strawberry Festival in Boca Grande.
On Saturday, March 4, the festival will return to the Community Center grounds to celebrate more than 30 years of raising money to provide help to local women and children in need, organizers stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
“Despite a few leftover challenges from the hurricane, the church women are moving ahead full steam to ensure that this year’s event is as much fun as in previous years,” wrote Gloria Mitchell, who along with her daughter, Amy Mitchell, is co-chairing the event. “This year’s festival will signal our efforts to return to normal and, of course, underscore the need to help others that are still suffering as a result of the storm.”
Headlining the event will be the traditional bowls of strawberry shortcake, slathered with whipped cream. From the grill will be brats and hot dogs lovingly grilled by the church’s mostly male volunteers known as the Grilling for God team.
The Bargain Room and Boutique will be back, featuring items for the home at reasonable prices.
The silent auction will include special events, dinners, boat adventures, artwork, novelty items and a rare opportunity for four to golf at The Gasparilla Inn course when it reopens in October.
This year the auction, the books section and the “wine pull” will be together under a big tent adjacent to the Crowninshield.
There will also be fun activities for kids and a separate area with toys and other items for children just outside the tent. Baked goods will be available at the entrance to the Bargain Room in the Crowninshield building.
In 2022, the United Methodist Women contributed more than $90,000 to the C.A.R.E. Victim Services Center of Charlotte County, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Englewood Helping Hand food pantry, Kids’ Needs, Project Hope (Ukraine) and Young Life.
Boca Grande Invitational Art Festival
The Annual Boca Grande Invitational Art Festival is set for this weekend, March 4-5 on the grounds of the Boca Grande Community Center on Park Avenue.
The two-day Art Festival is being held in conjunction with the United Methodist Women’s Strawberry Festival — which is Saturday only.
“I’m very excited to be working with my good friend and artist, John Mitchell again, with the added bonus of working with his wife, Gloria and their daughter, Amy who are the co-chairs of the Strawberry Festival this year.” said Carroll Swayze, the chairman of the show, wrote in an email to The Daily Sun. “This collaboration was the brainchild of our friend Susan Hanafee and it’s been wonderful fun working together to enhance both of the long-standing events. Hurricane Ian was tough on everyone in so many ways. After 5 long months it’s nice to get back to a little normalcy and island tradition.”
The Boca Grande Invitational Art Festival will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. On Sunday, Trucking Delicious will be on site with Beth Whisler’s lunch offerings, homemade desserts and cold drinks.
