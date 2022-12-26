Jeannie Joyce

Jeannie Joyce was able to raise more than $10,000 for Hurricane Ian relief with her Englewood Strong T-shirt campaign. Pictured are Marcia Ziegler, Karen Current and Rebecca DeRosa, representing Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood, Joyce and Bryan Domian, treasurer of the Rotary Club of Englewood.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — Even Jeannie Joyce found herself surprised by the strength of support the community showed to her hurricane relief fundraiser.

Raising funds with her “What’s Happening Englewood” social media page, Joyce — along with Samantha DeRosa, Danna Kimpel and Joyce’s adult son, Jason Joyce — created “Englewood Strong” T-shirts and asked for $20 donations, plus shipping costs.


Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments