Jeannie Joyce was able to raise more than $10,000 for Hurricane Ian relief with her Englewood Strong T-shirt campaign. Pictured are Marcia Ziegler, Karen Current and Rebecca DeRosa, representing Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood, Joyce and Bryan Domian, treasurer of the Rotary Club of Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD — Even Jeannie Joyce found herself surprised by the strength of support the community showed to her hurricane relief fundraiser.
Raising funds with her “What’s Happening Englewood” social media page, Joyce — along with Samantha DeRosa, Danna Kimpel and Joyce’s adult son, Jason Joyce — created “Englewood Strong” T-shirts and asked for $20 donations, plus shipping costs.
The T-shirts raised $10,373.94.
Three local grassroots nonprofits — Englewood’s Meals on Wheels, St. David’s Jubilee Center and Kids’ Needs of Greater Englewood — shared in the more than $10,000 raised.
“Followers from all the United States and more wanted to help the Englewood community,” Joyce said.
Due to the response, Joyce turned to the Rotary Club of Englewood for assistance to help distribute the funds.
Club treasurer Bryan Domian said the Rotary chapter was more than willing to assist. A check presentation ceremony happened Tuesday at the Rotary’s meeting at Artur’s Restaurant in Englewood.
“She does so much for the community,” Domian said.
Domian spoke of Joyce when she and club members presented checks to representatives of the three nonprofits.
“I can’t tell you how much this means,” said Thomas Kizis, representing Englewood’s Meals on Wheels.
The nonprofit organization’s volunteers prepare and deliver full meals each day to more than 160 Englewood residents who might not otherwise be able to afford food.
Representatives from the other nonprofits were appreciative.
