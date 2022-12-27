ENGLEWOOD — St. David’s Episcopal Church’s Jubilee Center sees to the needs of many in the community who can’t afford food, clothing or other common items.
Now the Jubilee Center has a big need of its own: a new administrator.
Ruth Hill, who took over for Pat Knox four years ago as the food bank’s administrator, will devote herself to caring for members of her family. Her last day was Wednesday.
The Jubilee Center, at 401 S. Broadway on the St. David’s Church property, is closed for the holidays and will reopen Jan. 2.
Over the past four years, Hill has been seemingly everywhere in the community. Whether it’s helping unload SUV-loads of donations at the center or pitching in with a drive-up food drive in Rotonda West, she was the face of the organization to many.
A social worker before coming to the Jubilee Center, Hill said she found herself surprised by the generosity of the Englewood community.
“It’s unbelievable,” Hill said of Englewood’s commitment to assist those in need.
She was also the person many people turned to when they needed help.
The center provides food, personal hygiene products, clothing and other items to lower-income families and people in need. They also are one of the few organizations in town who work regularly with the homeless.
The center will carry on, however long it takes to find a new administrator. The backbone of the organization is its volunteers.
“I really like it,” said Pat Bone, a six-year volunteer. “It’s heartwarming to help people out.”
Even before Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc through Englewood and surrounding communities, the center saw an increase in its clientele. In August, the center saw 345 visits by those in need and added 59 new clients to their list. The need hasn’t subsided since the hurricane.
Hill will be missed.
“Please join me in wishing Ruth every success in her future endeavors, especially her next role as caregiver,” St. David’s rector, the Rev. Vickie McDonald posted on social media. “She has been an extraordinary, dedicated, and talented advocate for the clients of the Jubilee Center.”
St. David’s formed a steering committee to carry out the search for a qualified new administrator, McDonald said. She suggested the center will initially be operated after the holidays by a “transitional administration” until Hill’s successor is named.
Qualified people interested in being the next Jubilee Center administrator can contact McDonald at 941-474-4140 or email her at TheReverend@StDavidsEnglewood.org.
Email: steve.reilly@yoursun.com
