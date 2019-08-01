SOUTH GULF COVE — Saturday's fundraising breakfast at Noy's Bistro raised $6,000 for the nonprofit Jubilee Center at St. David's Episcopal Church.

This is one of the Jubilee Center’s main fundraisers of the year. The center is at the church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. For more about the Jubilee Center, the services offered, or to donate money or goods, you can visit stdavids.dioswfl.org, call 941-474-3140 or check out St. David’s Jubilee Center of Englewood Florida on Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments