SARASOTA — Circuit Judge Andrea McHugh has requested written arguments in the trial between three for-profit hospitals and Sarasota County over payments for the care of indigent patients.
At the conclusion of the four-day nonjury trial Thursday, McHugh directed the attorneys for the hospitals and the county to provide written arguments for her consideration within 45 days before she makes a ruling.
The protracted litigation which began in 2008 involves claims by the hospitals that the county owes them more than $500 million for that care provided to indigent patients.
Putting that amount into context, the current county budget is $1.5 billion and County Administrator Jonathan Lewis is proposing a $1.4 billion budget for fiscal year 2023.
The hospitals — Englewood Community Hospital (now HCA Florida Englewood Hospital), Venice Hospital (now ShorePoint Health Venice), and Doctor’s Hospital (now HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital) — attempted to prove through their witnesses that a special act of the Florida Legislature and local ordinances created an express contract requiring payment by the county for the services rendered.
Witnesses for the hospitals testified that collectively they had provided treatment to more than 40,000 medically indigent patients since 2008.
The county, calling former Deputy County Administrator Dave Bullock and former Deputy County Attorney Alan Roddy as witnesses, argued it was protected by the doctrine of sovereign immunity, and further, that a special act cannot remove its sovereign immunity shield.
McHugh did not indicate how soon she would make a ruling in the case once the attorneys submit their written arguments, which are due by mid-August.
However the judge rules, it will likely be appealed as has been the case with other rulings in the litigation.
