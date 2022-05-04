VENICE — For former Sarasota County Commissioner Charles Hines, the Wednesday ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new South County Courthouse was the fulfillment of a longtime dream.
“This has been a longtime coming. I’m glad it’s open because of the incredible growth in South County,” Hines said following the ceremony. “This gives the people of South County access to all services.”
For several years, county officials have bemoaned the lack of a full-service courthouse in South County with only a small courtroom on the second floor of the R.L. Anderson Administration Center to meet its needs.
In most instances, residents of Englewood, North Port and Venice had to travel to the main courthouse in downtown Sarasota to satisfy their legal needs.
Circuit Judge Kimberly Bonner referenced this in her brief remarks Wednesday.
“Many of us noted that we really needed a proper courthouse in Venice," Bonner said of her first rotation in the old courtroom in 1991. "This has been quite a long haul for many of us.”
Funded by the county’s penny sales tax, the $32 million project resulted in a 42,000-square-foot, two-story facility was constructed with one full-sized courtroom on the first floor and three more full-sized courtrooms the second floor.
Additional space was also included for Court Administration, the clerk of the circuit court and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Described as state-of-the-art by county officials, the new building also features modern technology along with security features designed to keep both the judges and the public safe from potential harm.
The project also added 175 more public parking spaces and reopened access from State Road 776 to Annex Drive.
“This was exceptional collaboration and creative thinking,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said, joking that it only took him six minutes to arrive at the new building from his home in Englewood.
Circuit Judge Charles Roberts, chief judge of the 12th Judicial District, was equally laudatory in an earlier statement to The Daily Sun.
“We are extremely excited and thankful that the opening of our new South County Courthouse is finally here,” Roberts wrote via email. “To the detriment of our citizens, we have simply outgrown our current facility. With the continued rapid population growth in the south county area, our new courthouse can now provide the increased services, security and efficiency that our residents need and deserve.”
With the opening of the new courthouse, renovations will begin in the R.L. Anderson building with Planning and Development Services and the Health Department moving to the second floor where courtrooms currently exist.
The tax collector, supervisor of elections, property appraiser and veterans’ services will all remain on the first floor. Commission chambers will be unaffected by the move.
New offices for the state attorney and public defender will be installed in the annex building behind commission chambers where Planning and Development Services is currently located.
