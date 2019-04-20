ENGLEWOOD — The members of four local nonprofit organizations had a lot to celebrate this week with $10,000 going to help people in the fight against cancer.
Elevating Englewood Florida held its first-ever Cornhole Combats Cancer tournament on April 6. The nonprofit, which evolved from the 2016 Leadership Englewood class, planned the tournament in conjunction with an existing event, the Englewood Kiwanas Club’s Richard Todd Memorial Chili Cook-Off, which also involves the Englewood Community Coalition.
“This is what we were aiming for when we formed this group,” explained Bryan Domian, president of Elevating Englewood. “We want to partner with other organizations” to build on the efforts to “support and elevate our community.”
Domian said the tournament idea was the brainchild of John Ridley, a local Englewood man, who pitched the idea to Elevating Englewood last summer. He said the group immediately agreed to help, and began meeting with the members of the Kiwanis Club and the Community Coalition to combine their efforts.
The tournament, held at Pioneer Park on West Dearborn Street, drew 56 teams and raised $10,000. The money benefits the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, another local grassroots organization, that helps “cancer warriors” and their families.
On Wednesday, members of the groups met in front of Howards Restaurant to celebrate the donation.
Given the inaugural tournament’s success, Elevating Englewood is already planning its second annual tournament, set for April 4, 2020, Domian said.
For more information about Elevating Englewood Florida, visit www.elevating englewoodfl.org. For more about the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, visit thee acf.org. To learn more about the Englewood Community Coalition, visit ccenglewood.com. For more about the Englewood Kiwanis, visit englewoodkiwanis.org.
