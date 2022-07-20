ENGLEWOOD — The number of sea turtles nesting on area beaches this season may be waning, but the number of nests now hatching is ticking up.
Also, the number of false crawls this season are equaling, if not surpassing, nesting numbers.
A false crawl is when a nesting female will emerge from the Gulf of Mexico, drag herself onto and up the beach, then turn around and lumber back into the water without digging a nest or laying a clutch of eggs.
Senior biologist Melissa Macksey, with the Sea Turtle Conservation & Research program at Mote Marine Laboratory, described the ratio of false crawls to nests as naturally 1-to-1.
The ratio increases when other reasons lead sea turtles to abandon nesting and false crawl more often.
Those additional disruptions can be caused by disturbances from humans, chairs and other obstructions left on the beaches, artificial lighting shining on a beach, a change in the beach slope or sand texture after a beach nourishment project, Mote reported.
“People,” Brenda Bossman said.
Bossman is the primary state permit holder overseeing sea turtle nesting on a 2.5 mile stretch of Gulf of Mexico beach south of Stump Pass, on Knight and Don Pedro barrier islands.
“People want to see the sea turtle nesting (at night),” Bossman said. “But they’re too close or too loud.”
People flash the turtles with their cellphone cameras and/or bring flashlights onto the beaches, Bossman said. Artificial lights shining onto the Gulf of Mexico beaches at night can dissuade the sea turtles from nesting.
Artificial lighting is more deadly for turtles emerging from their nests. The hatchlings can be disorientated and head inland, rather than making a mad scramble into the Gulf.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission posted online a technical study at myfwc.com that enumerates the adverse effects artificial lighting on sea turtles during the nesting season.
COMMENDING GOOD BEHAVIOR
Charlotte and Sarasota counties, the city of Venice and other coastal jurisdictions have adopted and implemented sea turtle ordinances during nesting season which extends from May 1 to Oct. 31.
A key provision in those ordinances is that all artificial lighting from homes and other properties be turned off or shielded or blinds pulled down and drapes drawn for any interior lighting that might shine onto Gulf beaches at night.
“The really good news is that all of last week’s known emerged hatchlings went straight to the Gulf,” Bossman told The Daily Sun in an email Tuesday. “A special thanks to the homeowners, renters, and rental managers on Don Pedro Island for their attention to the lighting ordinance and for saving hundreds of hatchlings.”
She also thanked Charlotte Natural Resources.
Their personnel was “contacting people who may not have been aware that their lights could doom the turtle hatchlings to death by predation, exhaustion, or dehydration.”
Bossman wishes those practices might spread to the homeowner, renters and tourists at Palm Island Resort and Estates.
“Unfortunately, the Knight Island (aka Palm Island) zones still have some problems with lighting,” Bossman said. “Some do not understand that lights on buildings across the road can be just as deadly. Others are rentals where not enough information is read by the short term renters.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Bossman and volunteers documented 550 loggerhead and 30 green sea turtles nests on Knight and Don Pedro islands.
The Coastal Wildlife Club oversees sea turtle nesting volunteers who patrol all of Manasota Key, more than 14 miles of Gulf beaches. The club posts its nesting counts on its Facebook page.
As of July 15, Wildlife Club volunteers reported 4,638 loggerhead nests on Manasota Key. At the same time, volunteers identified 6,670 false crawls in the sand. Also 224 green sea turtle nests with 214 false crawls.
From Venice area beaches north to Longboat Key, Mote Marine Laboratory oversees the sea turtle patrol volunteers.
On its website at mote.org, Mote reports volunteers 4,090 loggerhead nests with 4,615 false crawls, 99 green turtle nests with 84 false crawls.
To learn more about sea turtles and sea turtle nesting, visit myfwc.com.
