MURDOCK — Charlotte County hasn't been spared the housing crunch that most of Florida is facing.

Whether rental or home purchasing, local housing costs are pricing out nurses and other medical care workers, carpenters and other trades and other professionals, young couples and those with children hoping for their first homes.


The Lido apartment layout

The layout of The Lido, one of two models of apartments available at the under-construction Legacy Oaks Apartments on Beneva Road in Sarasota. While this department design was not part of the presentation for the Venice project this week, it illustrates a 750-square-foot apartment.

Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments