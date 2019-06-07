Editor's note: Two people and two pets were rescued after a boat caught fire in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday night. Crew on the Atlantic Cat Ferry, operated by Key West Express, saw the smoke rising and were able to bring Amy and Glem McEntire and their dogs to safety after they escaped the flames in a small dingy. Sun correspondent Deb Flessner was on the ferry bound to Fort Myers, and shares her view of the rescue.
A beautiful Thursday evening in the Gulf of Mexico, on the way back to Fort Myers Beach after a hot day in Key West, I was with my mother, mother-in-law, college-age niece and her friend on the Key West Express.
Our family loves to take the boat when we visit the Conch Republic. We can relax, watch a movie and have a drink, instead of white-knuckling it on a six plus hour trip through South Florida. But our Thursday night cruise was not typical of any of the other times we have taken the boat.
About two hours into the usually almost-four-hour trip, the boat made a sudden turn to the right. It wasn’t abrupt enough to knock the passengers off balance, but was certainly a noticeable variation from our straight course.
At the time, I was sitting inside the nice air conditioning of the Atlantic Cat Ferry’s second level.
There were a few passengers sitting outside on the decks on both sides of the ship, and I could see them beginning to look in the direction our boat was now heading. They were beginning to take pictures with their phones.
My first thought was that another pod of dolphins had come up alongside the boat, because that had happened earlier in the day, when we were motoring to Key West.
Video of coming on board. pic.twitter.com/oHDMNoNWLH— davis williams (@newspaper_man) June 7, 2019
But then more and more people started heading out the doors onto the deck, so I, my niece and her friend went outside, too.
That’s when we saw what looked to be a 30-foot column of thick black smoke rising in the distance. Captain Jay Cook came on the PA system and explained that this would delay our trip home a bit, but he had received a distress call from some boaters who needed help and we were the closest vessel to them.
It’s not something I typically speak about with people who don’t personally know me, but my oldest son serves in the United States Coast Guard.
He regularly speaks to his father and me about some of the missions he’s been involved in after the fact, and it makes me both proud and (as a mother) fearful for the work he does.
As we were making our way toward the billowing smoke, which seemed to be coming from something burning out in the middle of nowhere, some of those fears passed through my mind, and I was more than a little nervous what we would see when we arrived at the scene would not be good.
It didn’t help that there was even a man standing in front of me out on the deck who was saying things like, “I think I see a body in the water.”
Capt. Cook came on the speaker again and asked everyone to move off of the starboard side of the boat, as we drew closer to the fire, and that was also around the time that we began to see that the situation was not quite as dire as I was afraid it would be.
The boat was completely engulfed in flames, and the way it was burning, it probably burned itself out within a few hours after we were there. But in a dinghy about 20 to 30 yards away from the blaze, were a man and a woman, and each of them was holding a dog on their lap.
Though I was relieved to see them floating in the water, I was also still worried that there might be a person or an animal who didn’t make it off the burning boat. However, the couple seemed too calm to be worried about someone who was still in danger in the flames.
Our captain flipped the Atlantic Cat around, so the starboard side was facing the people floating in the water, and he asked all of our passengers to go inside. As we pulled up alongside their dinghy, we could see the couple waving at us, so we knew they were alright. It was such a relief when the crew pulled them on our boat.
Within 10 minutes of that happening, we were on our way back to Fort Myers Beach, leaving the boat in flames behind us. I was thinking that the last thing the rescued couple would want was for our hundreds of passengers to mob them once they got aboard, so my family stayed up on the second level of our boat.
When we arrived in Fort Myers, several television crews were waiting for us, so I guess the news traveled fast. Luckily, it was good news. Later, I learned from watching the videos on TV that the fortunate couple rescued was from Myakka, just east of Sarasota.
After they were brought aboard the Atlantic Cat, they were lavished with love from our boat’s passengers on that first level, and their pups were given some of the galley’s hot dogs.
Thanks to the quick thinking of a boat captain with a Disneyesque name, this story had a wonderful ending. With no hesitation whatsoever, Captain Cook calmly led a rescue of a family in peril, and I felt proud and blessed to be there to witness it.
