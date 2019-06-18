ENGLEWOOD — Call it a soft opening.
Thanks to a coordinated and accelerated effort by Charlotte County and Tandem Construction, Englewood's new recreation center at Ann and Chuck Dever Park is complete.
County officials expected work on the new center to be finished this fall. But it is done, and the county's Community Services employees began moving into the building late last month.
In fact, summer camps are happening at the camp right now — even though the facility is not yet open to the general public.
"We worked extremely hard" to get the center open in time for summer camps, said John Rohling, the county's project manager.
What's there?
Situated next to the public swimming pool in Ann and Chuck Dever Park, 6961 San Casa Drive, the new 23,000-square-foot rec center will have a multi-purpose gym, fitness center, multipurpose rooms and a community garden when it is open to the public this fall.
Charlotte County is hosting specialty camps throughout the summer. Last week's camp theme was "Discover Science, Nature, and Wildlife," and on Thursday, pet therapy dogs from the Suncoast Humane Society visited the young campers. The camp running now through June 28 is "Music, Dance, and Drama, followed by "Time Travel and Around the World" July 8-19, and a sports camp July 22-Aug. 2.
What was the cost?
The design cost $686,000, while construction was budgeted at $5.85 million. Not all the bills have been finalized, but the construction project stayed within its budget, Rohling said. The entire project was paid out of the county's 1-percent sales tax, which voters approved in 2014.
Who built it?
Fleischman & Garcia Architects and Planners started designing the building March 1, 2016. Tandem Construction (P.J. Hayes Inc.) began construction in the summer of 2018 and turned the building over to the county on May 20.
When will it open?
There is no date set yet, but county officials say it should be ready for use in the fall, and a ribbon-cutting event will be scheduled.
For more information, call the Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park at 941-681-3743
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.