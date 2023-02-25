ENGLEWOOD — Families in need in the Englewood area have a new shopping “boutique” for kids.
Kids’ Needs Greater Englewood is back up and running.
The nonprofit moved to its new location at Heron Plaza, 2670 S. McCall Road, on Feb. 2. Its volunteers held a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony with community leaders this week.
“We now call it ‘Kids’ Needs Boutique,’ since the look has been greatly improved and the space organized in a more boutique way in order to give our families a pleasant experience,” said Marie Laforge, a Kids’ Needs board member.
Board chair Rebecca DeRossa said although the new shop isn’t much larger than the former location next to Obee’s Subs at the Englewood Plaza on Indiana Avenue, it allows more efficient use of space.
“We’ve maximized the space along the walls with rows of hanging clothes sorted by size,” DeRossa said. “Racks of shoes line the floors beneath the clothing.”
Families in need can now receive free clothes, shoes, toiletries and school supplies from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Proof of residency is required.
“The only requirement is that children must attend a school in Englewood,” DeRossa said.
Some renovations had to be done before the new space was ready to move into and add clothing.
“Our last location was so damaged by the hurricane that we had to move out,” Laforge said. “We lost a lot of inventory, but we were fortunate to be able to move what was left (and in good condition) temporarily so we could help our families for a few weeks.”
Christine Dorvel attended the grand opening to show support.
“It’s just beautiful in here — clean and welcoming,” Dorvel said.
Kids Needs Greater Englewood Inc. is a run by volunteers. New volunteers are always appreciated at the nonprofit organization that started in 2009.
Each year, the nonprofit gives scholarships to Lemon Bay High School seniors and is soon planning to make a contribution to Project Graduation, an evening of organized, adult-supervised and alcohol-free activities for graduating seniors.
Clothing and personal hygiene products are collected year round for local families in need.
“We always can use more donations from the community,” Laforge said.
There are several drop boxes throughout Englewood, including at all of Englewood’s public schools.
