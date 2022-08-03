At left, Karen Current and Mary Jo Holleran, Kids' Needs volunteers, talk about the children's nonprofit that gives away free clothing during a recent Sunrise Rotary donation award meeting. The members received a check from the Rotary.
Spread Spencer's Sparkle members Juliannah Stephens, Donnie Stephens and Dawn Stephens collected 133 pairs of shoes to donate to Kids' Needs for the late Spenser Stephens' birthday.
ENGLEWOOD — Hundreds of children are expected to pick up new shoes, socks and underwear Saturday at the Kids' Needs giveaway in Englewood.
Families can stop at the drive-through Back to School Bash sponsored by the Englewood YMCA at SKY Academy from 9 a.m. to noon for school supplies.
Kids' Needs will also be giving away bags of toiletries. Students are then invited over to pick out shoes, underwear and socks from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kids Needs, 200 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
Kids' Needs is open 5-7 p.m. Thursdays. Beginning Aug. 9, Kids' Needs is open for families from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
"It's been an excellent year from the community," said Becca DeRosa, co-chair of Kids' Needs. "The people have been coming out of the woodwork and the donations have been great. We realized we needed to be more visible in the community and talk about what we do. It has helped for sure."
DeRosa said children kindergarten through 12th grade can come to Kids' Needs once a month to pick out clothing. Kids' Needs of Greater Englewood operates through donations of gently used clothing. Children can receive six pairs of shoes throughout the year.
"The community has definitely got behind us," DeRosa said. "We have been before the (Englewood) chamber and I've been invited to join the Rotary. We are showing the 'wow factor' and who and what we are. It's funny because we have been around since 2009 and I can't believe people still don't realize what we do. But I will go to any ladies' luncheons and coffees and tell them all about us."
DeRosa said the biggest issue for some of the families in Englewood is housing.
"We are not that big — we give clothing and school supplies, but by giving out clothing and other items, we can help parents with some of their children's needs," she said. "I do look for us to have even more families this year as we move forward."
Last year, Kids' Needs gave $45,000 in gift cards for Target and Walmart to families in need for Christmas.
"We realize gas prices are high and may start giving out gas cards to help families," she said. "The people we help work at local restaurants, do yard and lawn maintenance and are the ones who are hit hard."
