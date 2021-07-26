While awaiting resentencing for the kidnap, rape and murder of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia in 2004, Joseph P. Smith died in a Florida prison, the Florida Attorney General's office confirmed Monday.
Attorneys for Smith — who was sentenced to death in the Feb. 1, 2004 slaying of the Sarasota girl — fought for his life, appealing his case twice.
In 2005, a Sarasota jury voted 10-2 in favor of the death penalty for Smith. He was sentenced to death a year later by 12th Circuit Judge Andrew Owens.
Prosecutors showed jurors images from a Sarasota carwash's security camera, showing Smith approach Brucia and lead her away. He later showed police where to find Carlie's body.
Smith's attorney Robert Strain appealed, citing juror misconduct during the trial.
In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Florida’s death penalty was unconstitutional in cases where there wasn't a unanimous jury decision. Smith fell into that category and appealed as Florida courts worked for years to fix the death penalty language in Florida law. The law now allows for cases that weren't unanimous to be resentenced.
Strain argued to the Florida Supreme Court a handful of issues, saying he should have been allowed to cross examine an expert witness about DNA evidence and he should have been allowed to question jurors.
Stain also argued the death penalty is unconstitutional and inhumane and violates Smith's rights.
The attorney general's office and Florida Supreme Court in 2020 allowed Smith to be resentenced for the murder. He was waiting for his hearing when he died. The cause of death is unknown.
Hearing Smith is dead, Sarasota County State Attorney Ed Brodsky said Brucia's murder impacted the community. It made national headlines.
"Seventeen years ago, Joseph Smith abducted, raped and murdered 11-year-old Carlie Brucia," Brodsky wrote in a statement to The Daily Sun. "It was a crime that shocked Sarasota County and Carlie Brucia will live on in our memories. While nothing can bring back Carlie, we are grateful that her family, her friends, and the entire Sarasota community will finally have closure and will not have to endure any further court proceedings to bring Smith to Justice."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.