PORT CHARLOTTE — With 2,500 kids in the foster system from Tampa to Naples, Kiwanis clubs in the region recently helped local agencies serving these children.
Linda Martin, lieutenant governor of Division 18, which includes clubs from Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Englewood, North Port and Venice, organized a night for members to stuff duffle bags with toiletries, blankets and books.
"So often children arrive in a foster home with everything they own in a garbage bag," Martin said. "Kiwanis wanted them to have their own duffle bag that they could fit their clothing and personal items instead of a garbage bag. They are not garbage."
Martin, who is in the Punta Gorda Kiwanis Club, raised $2,000 to purchase the duffle bags and each of the Kiwanis clubs donated hygiene products, stuffed toys and small items for infants to 18 year-old foster children.
Janelle Hanaburgh, foster care director of One More Child, explained many children are removed from their home just before their birthday. Others have to leave in the middle of the night.
"I am so grateful for this new partnership," Hanaburgh said of the Kiwanis offer to continue helping the faith-based, nonprofit that works with Christian families who provide foster care services to children and families in need.
Hanaburgh said it's not political but practical to prepare for new unwanted newborns who will go into the foster care system if Florida's abortion restrictions force women to have babies.
This will include babies born with narcotics or alcohol in their system and need to be swaddled and weaned off of the drugs.
"We are anticipating it's going to happen," Hanaburgh said. "We provide foster care for children where it's not safe for them to live at home. We help vulnerable children and struggling families."
John Davidson, executive director of Crossroads Hope Academy, thanked the group for the duffle bags donated for boys ages 12 to 17 at the 24-bed facility at 45991 Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Crossroads Hope Academy is a nonprofit home for foster boys who have had multiple failed placements in the Florida foster care system.
"One of our boys was in 14 different foster homes," Davidson said. "We work with these boys. They need mental health services. They need one-on-one mentoring. They need help with anger management, gender-specific treatment, drug or alcohol counseling, coping and life skills."
Davidson said an additional facility is opening in September. Some kids have substantial complications for which the current foster care system is not well equipped to handle.
"The 12 to 17 teenage boy is the hardest demographic to work with and we are doubling our capacity to help them," he said. "With our fosters coming from a dysfunctional family life, we are seeing an increase in foster referrals. We see these boys are shuffled from one failed placement to another. They come to us with low-self esteem. Some are falling behind in school. Some drop out."
In addition to donations, Crossroads Hope Academy also needs volunteers to work with the teens in the onsite garden which includes a 500-gallon water collection cistern with solar-powered water pumps, a composting machine and other tools.
They are looking for classroom mentors, crossing guards and weekday kitchen shift volunteers.
"We couldn't do what we do without the help of the community," Davidson said.
Kiwanis governor Harvey White traveled several hours to be the guest at the Division 18 event. White's year-long project focused on "building bridges" through encouraging a line of succession in the entire K family.
The Kiwanis family K-Kids for elementary schoolers who become Builders Club members in middle school and progress into high school Key Club members. Then if they go to college there's CKI clubs and then ultimately join a Kiwanis Club.
"If we teach them young, hopefully these children will grow up in the Kiwanis family and one day become proud Kiwanians," he said. "Key Club is the largest student led service group in the world. That fact was recognized as a recent 'Jeopardy' TV show question. There are 21,000 Key Clubbers in Florida who gave 300,000 service hours last year."
Each Kiwanis Club gave an update of upcoming projects. Englewood plans on bringing back the popular offbeat circus, "The Great Mr. Swindle's Traveling Peculiarium" potentially at the new Pioneer Plaza.
Venice is helping the AKtion Club and another children's club get back on their feet after COVID-19 prevented them from meeting. North Port is helping with an anti-bullying event at North Port High School and creating a "Beetlejuice"-themed haunted trail at the American Legion.
Port Charlotte Sunrise Kiwanis is finishing up Shoes for Kids before school begins with thousands of pairs going to students. The Punta Gorda After Hours Club has given more 5,000 books through the "Lizzy the Literacy Bus."
The club's goal is to get books into the hands of children in the community. The club also sponsors a popular Fill the Trunk Car Show garnering thousands of pairs of socks for children in need.
