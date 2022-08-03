PORT CHARLOTTE — With 2,500 kids in the foster system from Tampa to Naples, Kiwanis clubs in the region recently helped local agencies serving these children.

Linda Martin, lieutenant governor of Division 18, which includes clubs from Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, Englewood, North Port and Venice, organized a night for members to stuff duffle bags with toiletries, blankets and books.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments