NORTH PORT — Each year, the Kiwanis Club of North Port knocks on the doors of the fire stations with goodies in hand in to thank first responders the remember the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
For 19 years, Kiwanis members partnered with Publix at Sumter and Price boulevards to decorate large sheet cakes, one with a fire truck and the other with a police car.
“They (the cakes) always say ‘thank you’ and ‘we will never forget,’” said Andrew Sias, president of the club which meets Wednesdays at the Olde World Restaurant in North Port. “We deliver the cakes to the police department and the main fire station.”
Along with cakes, the club asks students from Glenallen, Cranberry, Atwater elementary schools, North Port High School and the North Port Boys & Girls Club to make cards.
“We love reading these cards so much,” said North Port Fire Capt. Dave Ingalls, a longtime firefighter on Wednesday during the visit with Kiwanis. “Every year these cards are done beautifully. The kids are so creative.”
This year, Sept. 11 tapestries and “Never Forget” pin sets to the police and fire departments. The five pins list police, fire, K-9, New York City Port Authority and emergency medical technicians.
“These are so nice,” said Chris Morales, North Port deputy chief assistant of the specialty pins.
This year, Kiwanis also gave a tapestry flag to the North Port dispatch department which fields thousands of calls per year.
“They have a really tough job,” said Chris Street, Kiwanis Club secretary. “We wanted to show our appreciation to our local dispatchers. They are the ones who are familiar with the city and send the officers out quickly. We want to thank them for doing a great job for our citizens.”
Members Jerry and Jamie Nicastro bought a banner that also thanked the first responders. They displayed it each time they visited a fire station from Fire Station 86 at West Villages to Fire Station 83 at East Price Boulevard. The Kiwanis also donated muffins to each of the fire substations.
“Each fire house seemed to like the tapestries we gave them and were looking for a place to hang it right away,” Jerry Nicastro said. “Sept. 11, 2001 is near to my heart. I lost a very good friend at the Pentagon that day. He was a childhood friend who was a great guy.
“It’s another reason why we can’t forget. We all knew where we were that day and what we were doing and then time stood still,” he said. “We won’t forget.”
Editor’s note: The Daily Sun staff writer Elaine Allen-Emrich is a member of the Kiwanis Club of North Port.
