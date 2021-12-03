Helen Anderson, Mary Pizzuto, Stacy Onken, Albert Losacano, Phil Jeleniewski, Mary Losacano, Curt Schwartz, Englewood Elementary School principal, Don Kasson and Joe Gallagher recently gathered for a coat donation at Englewood Elementary School.
ENGLEWOOD — Ensuring Englewood students aren't cold this year, the Knights of Columbus recent dropped off 300 coats, jackets and sweaters to local schools.
For three days, the Knights of Columbus 7672 of St. Francis Catholic Church in Grove City and the women's auxiliary collected donations and new coats for students in need at Englewood and Vineland elementary school. They raised $4,000. Last week, they delivered them to the schools.
"The community was very generous this year," said Don Kasson, deputy grand knight. "We are especially thankful to Joe Pizzuto. He's our faithful navigator. He organized everything. He's been at it for about eight years. He's non stop with his dedication to the children in our community."
The Knights also recently donated a check for $750 for the homeless veterans village. They also supported the Tidewell Hospice Center. They helped with personal hygiene for the residents. They also gave a financial donation to Hospice.
Englewood Elementary School principal Curt Schwartz thanked the group for their dedication to the children.
"We will give the coats out to children in need during the cold snaps," he said. "We really appreciate the goodwill of this group."
The Knights of Columbus left Englewood Elementary and went to Vineland Elementary with batches of coats.
"We are here to give back to the community," said Phil Jeleniewski, grand knight.
Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast with Santa on 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.Sunday in the Parish Center, St. Francis Catholic Church in Grove City, 5265 Placida Road. Kids 12 and under eat free and adults a $8 for the meal including scrambled eggs, sausage links, all-you-can eat pancakes, biscuits and gravy, coffee, orange juice and fellowship are all on the menu. Service personnel in uniform will be honored with a free meal to thank them for their service.
"Children can come sit on Santa's lap and let him know what they are wishing for Christmas," Kasson said.
