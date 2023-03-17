L.A. Ainger student battling brain cancer

Lexi's aunt, Jasmine Ridgeway, said the family is overwhelmed right now.
"Lexi is so beautiful, funny and smart and she has such a bright future," Ridgeway said. "No family should have to go through this ... it's unimaginable."
Lexi's grandmother, Kelly Green, said the family has great faith that Lexi's future will be long and productive.
"She has been a fighter since birth," Green said. "We hope to be able to look back on this experience, and find her strength inspiring."
Lexi has two siblings, one older and one younger.
A Meal Train page has been setup to assist the family with dinners and donations of food and funds.
"I was so grateful when someone dropped off dinner one day last week," Lexi's mother said. "I get home at 6 p.m. and the kids are asking for dinner ... the last thing I can think about is food."
Ridgeway and her husband, Kevin, are graphic designers and created the artwork for the GoFundMe page. It features flowers, a brain and Lexi's signature.
"While Lexi’s peers are attending school and playing Lexi’s favorite sport, softball, she is embarking on a long road to recovery," Kevin Ridgeway wrote on GoFundMe. "Now, more than ever, Lexi and her family need a team behind them to help them win this fight against brain cancer."
On Wednesday, Briana Murphy posted an update on the GoFundMe page.
"I wanted to give enormous thanks to everyone near and far that has shared Lexi‘s story and donated for her care," she wrote. "If you own a business and want to sponsor Lexi with the sale of our T-shirts, please contact us. The T-shirts will be going on sale soon. Every single dollar helps in a cancer battle."
