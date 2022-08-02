ENGLEWOOD — Casa de Meadows residents may be happy to welcome new neighbors.
The Charlotte County Commission approved — without comment nor public input — a preliminary plat last month to allow Lennar Homes transform the Handy Fill construction materials site and its excavation lake into Lake Emily, a proposed residential subdivision.
Lennar proposes to build 171 homes on the 76-property bordering Casa de Meadows on San Casa Drive and Winchester Boulevard South.
Commission Chairman Bill Truex remembers regularly sweeping ashes from the lanai of his parents’ home near the Handy Fill site.
Starting in the late 1980s into the 1990s when it was finally shut down, after a court battle, Handy Fill operated wood-burning debris incinerator on the property. Neighboring residents also complained about noise and dust emanating from Handy Fill site.
“This is going clean this up and it is going to look nice,” Truex said of the Lennar proposal.
Representing Lennar Homes, attorney Robert Berntsson also remembered the convolutions and controversies surrounding the Handy Fill site. He represented the original owner, Jimmy Philman; the subsequent and interim owners, Karl and Susan Kokomoor; and now, Lennar Homes.
“You know you are getting old when you’ve been working on the same piece of property over 30 years,” Berntsson said. “I am happy to say that I think this one is going to happen.”
Lennar Homes is making its presence in Englewood and Cape Haze known.
Lennar intends to develop the defunct 169-acre Island Lakes Estates off Placida Road near the Grove City area. Preliminary plans call for 178 single-family homes in the first of two phases.
The property was clear-cut by a previous developer six years ago and has mainly lay barren, often with sand blowing like dust bowl — much to the dismay of people living in the surrounding Grove City area.
Along Gasparilla Road, Lennar plans to build 255 condominium units on 179 acres by 2023. A remaining 60-plus acres will be preserved as a marsh.
The property itself is north of the Placida Road-Gasparilla Road junction, adjacent to the Coral Creek Club golf course and south of the Coral Creek Airport, a small private airport with runways that accommodate private jets.
