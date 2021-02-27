ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Historical Society will start cautiously scheduling events at the historic Green Street Church and Museum.
Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit Historical Society had scheduled community events at what had been Englewood's first house of worship. All that ended last spring, as the virus caused public events to stop, and for nearly a year, their beautifully restored building has sat empty.
But the small, all-volunteer Lemon Historical Society believes now is the time to get going again.
Its board decided this week to begin scheduling weddings, memorials and other community events, said Historical Society president Charlie Hicks.
United Methodist Pastor Don Burlock will lead a sing-along at 6 p.m. April 11 at the restored Green Street Church, which the Historical Society moved to South Indiana Avenue, adjacent to the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery.
For community events, masks and social distancing will be encouraged. The gaps between events will allow members to clean and sanitize the building for the next event, Hicks suggested.
This small group is no stranger to adversity — or hard work.
The Historical Society took ownership of the church in the late 1980s. The building was in disrepair, so the Historical Society started its restoration effort in the 1990s, eventually resurrecting the building to its former glory.
But even greater challenges laid ahead. The church had to be moved from its location on West Green Street or face demolition.
In early hours of Sept. 11, 2018, the structure inched its way one mile from its longtime leased property on West Green Street to property beside the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery fronting on South Indiana Avenue.
To learn more about the Lemon Bay Historical Society, visit lemonbayhistory.com or leave a message at 305-504-7220.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.