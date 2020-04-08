Today (Thursday) is the last day for daily free lunches at Sarasota County Schools.
The school district is switching over to a once-per-week food distribution that will provide a week’s worth of food.
According to a press release from the district, the move to weekly distribution is to serve families more efficiently and keep the staff and community healthy.
Beginning Thursday, all children 18 and under will be provided a week’s worth of food.
Due to a mini break, food distribution will not be available this Friday.
Beginning next week and continuing until further notice, the district will be distributing a week’s work of food every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Garden Elementary, Lamarque Elementary, North Port High School and Atwater Elementary. Children must be present for meal pickup.
Charlotte County will continue serving meals at its current list of locations, however no meals will be served on Good Friday, when schools are closed.
Assistance in the area:
• In Englewood, SKY Academy will be open this Friday (Good Friday) and will distribute free lunches. It will be cheeseburger day. Everyone is invited, regardless of what school you attend. Free adult meals at Mango Bistro will also be distributed.
• Boohoff Law in North Port is sponsoring hot meals for people that have lost their jobs and struggling amid the COVID-19 crisis. Over the next few weeks, the law firm will be working with local restaurants to provide 150 meals per week.
Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, April 10, the Olde World Restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, will distribute 150 meals. Meals are on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. To pick up your meal, drive up and let staff know you are picking up a meal sponsored by Boohoff Law.
On Friday, April 17, the free to-go curbside meals will be given at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1037 Sumter Blvd., North Port, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for those who mention the law firm.
If you would like to recommend a local restaurant for the upcoming weeks, private message Kate Shakira on Facebook with a recommendation.
• Uncle Nick’s Pizza in Port Charlotte shared a post on Facebook, stating they had several North Port families wanting to redeem their offer for free pizza, but could not make it to Port Charlotte. The pizzeria will be delivering free pizzas for North Port residents from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 14. Call 941-255-9090 or visit the Facebook page for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.