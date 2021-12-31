ENGLEWOOD — For the Stickley family of Englewood, it's a way to give the community one last chance to bowl a few frames and share some good times at Englewood Bowl.
It's also a way to help some local nonprofits that can use a boost after a tough couple of years.
The "Last Roll at Englewood Bowl" is set for Jan. 8 at the former lanes, 299 S. Indiana Ave. It's a fundraiser put on by the Englewood Rotary Sunrise Club to benefit local charities.
Dan Stickley, a longtime Rotarian, is the behind effort.
Stickley's family business, Englewood Glass & Mirror — working in Englewood since his father started it in 1979 — purchased the building in 2021. The plan is to turn the 15,000-square-foot building into a showroom and help grow the business.
It's bittersweet for Stickley, who grew up in Englewood and realizes there are some who wish the bowling alley could have stayed open.
But the previous owner tried to sell the business for a long time. He even did once -- but had to take it back after a few years when the new owner couldn't make it work. Fewer and fewer people came to bowl. A facility that once had 20 leagues playing days and evenings saw that business fall off to next to nothing. The alley was closed for months before it was finally sold.
But there's one more chance to get things rolling
"Last Roll at Englewood Bowl" has two sessions on Jan. 8. Children and their families can bowl from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., then it's adult bowl from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Rotarians ask a $10 donation per game. Whatever is raised will benefit various local charities.
The festivities include bowling, games and fun for children, food and refreshments, raffles. People can even take home a small piece of Englewood Bowl, with keepsake pins selling for a $20 donation, Stickley said.
Staff writers Steve Reilly and Chris Porter contributed to this story.
