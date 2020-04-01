The latest U.S. Census response rates show North Port with the highest response rate in Southwest Florida.
North Port had a response rate of 51.8% as of April 1.
The city of Punta Gorda had a response rate of 49.3%. Venice had a response rate of 42.3%, and Arcadia had a response rate of 25.7%.
Charlotte and Sarasota Counties had similar overall response rates, with Charlotte reporting 43.3% response and 43.1% in Sarasota. DeSoto had a rate of 29.7%.
Florida had an overall response rate of 37.6%.
The next steps in the Census count, from April 16 to June 19, census takers will work with colleges, senior centers, and prisons to ensure everyone has been counted. From April 29 to May 1, the census bureau will focus on counting individuals experiencing homelessness.
If you haven’t filled out the online or mail-in questionnaire, from May 27 through August 14, census takers will interview homes that weren’t reported.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the initial Census timeline has been delayed and adjusted, and can be viewed online at 2020census.gov/en/news-events/operational-adjustments-covid-19.html.
If you visit, 2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html you can search for response percentage by state, county, and city.
