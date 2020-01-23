NORTH PORT — There were good stories and some happy tears Wednesday as North Port honored one of its business legends at an annual chamber and State of the City luncheon.
John Zagrobelny was given the North Port Chamber of Commerce Business Advocate Hall of Fame award for, among other things, helping raise more than $1 million for those with muscular dystrophy, something that drew praise from Jerry Lewis.
The film star’s Muscular Dystrophy Association telethons would run two straight days at the Olde World Restaurant and Sherwood Forest Lounge in North Port, which Zagrobelny, or Mr. Z, co-owned with his wife Christine and in-laws Joseph and Teresa Skoczylas.
The trio were at Wednesday’s luncheon, as was Diane Zagrobelny Visnaw, John and Christine’s daughter.
Friends recounted that Zagrobelny had old-school character, stood by his word and friends. Friend Pat Organ, a priest at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port, for instance, recalled that while first meetings with Zagrobelny weren’t cordial, the pair became like brothers, something Zagrobelny referenced near his death in 2007, Father Organ said.
“His last words on planet earth,” he said of the sibling comparison, “and I will never forget them.”
Other Hall of Fame awardees were at the awards’ luncheon, as well, including Ed Davis, Fred Tower, Christine Robinson and Gene Matthews. Because he was last year’s recipient, Davis’s duties included welcoming the newest member, whose family accepted the award.
“I consider this a great honor,” Davis said.
John Michael Zagrobelny was from Long Island. He and his family came to North Port in 1987. A retired pharmacist, he and Christine opened the Olde World Cheese Shop, a franchise that the couple with Joseph and Teresa Skoczylas re-tagged as the independent Olde World Restaurant. Tower recalled how Zagrobelny insisted on doing that against advice of financial advisers, but the business flourished in North Port.
He is also a former North Port Citizen of the Year and a Florida Small Businessman of the Year. He met former President Bill Clinton in accepting that honor.
But it was back home in North Port that Zagrobelny made his greatest impact, friends and family recalled at Wednesday’s chamber event at Suncoast Technical College.
He was especially insistent on a zoning campaign along US 41 that had business owners following architectural codes, giving North Port the subtle storefront character that it maintains. Walmart reportedly paid another $1 million to follow color codes and other changes at its store on US 41. The firm’s blue-and-yellow color scheme went green in North Port, for example.
Zagrobelny’s Hall of Fame induction capped Wednesday’s agenda that included chamber updates from 2019 and a ticklist of North Port’s overall health from City Manager Peter Lear.
