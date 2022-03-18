VENICE — Steven Bertolino, attorney for Brian Laundrie's parents, said a lawsuit filed by Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s parents against his clients is "baseless."
Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt filed a six-page civil suit March 10 in the Sarasota County Circuit Court stating Brian Laundrie killed their 22-year-old daughter, Gabrielle, and that his parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, shielded their son from the consequences.
The suit says the Laundries "exhibited extreme and outrageous conduct which constitutes behavior, under the circumstances, which goes beyond all possible bounds of decency and is regarded as shocking, atrocious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community."
Petito and Schmidt are asking for more than $100,000 in damages for mental suffering and anguish.
Petito and Brian Laundrie lived in North Port with his parents for about three years. On July 2, they ventured on a summer van trip to the American West. However, Brian returned to North Port in Petito's van without her on Sept. 1.
Weeks later, investigators found Petito's body in a remote part of a Wyoming national park. She was beaten and strangled to death, medical examiners said.
Two weeks after that, police found Brian Laundrie's body in a remote swampy area near North Port, his death caused by self-inflicted gunshot.
When Petito's family first reported Gabrielle missing, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie immediately retained a New York attorney and longtime friend Bertolino.
Bertolino has spoken on their behalf ever since.
Bertolino said this week in an email to The Daily Sun that the civil claims against the couple are without merit. He said Christopher and Roberta never spoke to the media or publicly about the case on his advice.
"As I have maintained over the last several months, the Laundries have not publicly commented, at my direction, which is their right under the law," Bertolino, the email states.
"Assuming everything the Petitos allege in their lawsuit is true, which we deny, this lawsuit does not change the fact that the Laundries had no obligation to speak to law enforcement or any third-party, including the Petito family. This fundamental legal principle renders the Petito’s claims to be baseless under the law."
This week, Sarasota Circuit Judge Hunter W.Carroll ordered a case management hearing for the parties in the suit. Case management requires the parties' attorneys to discuss counterclaims, a proposed trial, witness lists, and other court procedures.
The hearing is set for June 30 at the courthouse in Venice.
Venice attorney Patrick Reilly is representing Gabby's parents. No attorney is listed for the Laundries, and no official response to the suit had been filed as of Friday.
Mark Eiglarsh, a criminal defense attorney in Fort Lauderdale and former Miami-Dade County prosecutor who is not connected to the case, said Bertolino is correct saying the suit is most likely without merit.
But he said he understands that Petito's family is mourning and wants justice.
"The civil suit is going to be thrown out of court," Eiglarsh said. "They (Christopher and Roberta Laundrie) have no obligation to speak. Is it morally disturbing? Yes, but our right to remain silent is a cherished privilege. Silence does not warrant a lawsuit."
The lawsuit alleges Brian sent text messages back and forth between his cell phone and Gabby's cell phone "in an effort to hide the fact she was deceased."
The suit claims Brian told his parents on Aug. 28 he murdered Gabby.
On the same day, Brian's parents spoke to Bertolino, then engaged him on retainer Sept. 2.
After Brian returned to North Port without Petito, he went camping with his family on Sept. 6 and Sept. 7.
Shortly after, Roberta allegedly blocked Petito's mother, who lives in New York, from Facebook, cellphone calls and text messages, "with full knowledge that Gabrielle Petito had been murdered by their son," according to the lawsuit.
The Petito family begged for information from Brian and his parents, but never heard anything.
Neither did police investigators. North Port police and FBI agents collected items from the Laundrie home on Wabasso Avenue in North Port as they searched for both Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie.
As news of the case spread, police were called to the Laundrie's home more than 50 times for complaints about protesters demanding answers.
While police and the public were looking for answers, the Laundries said "all contacts" were to go through Bertolino and issued "no comment" when asked about Petito's well-being, the suit says.
While Petito's family is asking for more than $100,000 in damages, Eiglarsh said they probably won't get any money.
"In the court of public opinion, this is a home run for Gabby's family," he said, "but it's not going to stand up in court. The parents weren't obligated to say anything under the law. There's no good Samaritan law they have to follow."
