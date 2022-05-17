Michael Justin Rowe, 32, and Taylor Marie Farrell, 34, were both charged with one count each of grand theft and criminal mischief.
The arrest stemmed from a reported theft on May 8 at a laundromat in Englewood. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office had previously reached out to the public for help identifying the two suspects — one of whom wore an ape mask during the alleged robbery.
According to authorities, video and photo surveillance showed two people entering the laundromat around 10:45 p.m. on May 8.
One figure is a woman with blond hair, glasses, and a T-Shirt that read "Don't New York My Florida," while the other figure wore an ape mask over his head and held a sledgehammer in his hands.
The ape-masked man, now believed to be Rowe, approached the coin change machine in the laundromat and attacked it with the sledgehammer. An estimated $800 in cash was then removed from the machine.
At one point, deputies said that a woman's voice is heard yelling out to the man: “We gotta go. You’ve been in here too long.” Then, the woman believed to be Farrell picked up the sledgehammer and the pair left the business together. The two suspects got into a blue Mercury Marquis and fled the scene.
Sheriff Bill Prummell credited community tips generated from a social media page posting on the robbery for helping to identify Farrell.
"It sends a message to anyone who thinks maybe they can get away with something," said Prummell in the release. "You can’t, because this county is unified in keeping crime out and ensuring accountability for those who try.”
Farrell was located May 11 — now sporting dyed blue hair — and arrested. According to CCSO, she confessed to the theft. Rowe was later identified as the man in the ape mask and arrested Monday.
Both suspects are being held at the Charlotte County Jail on no bond.
