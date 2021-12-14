Lawsuit targets alleged Jan. 6 rioters: Two Englewood men named

ENGLEWOOD — Two men with Englewood connections — who the FBI allege were a part of the U.S. Capitol riots Jan. 6 — are named in a lawsuit for damages they allegedly caused.
Karl A. Racine, attorney general for the District of Columbia, filed the suit Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
The civil suit names 31 people, and aims at holding them responsible for their actions and the damages they inflicted against the District of Columbia and its officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
The list includes Graydon Young, who lived in Englewood and whose address is now in Sarasota.
Another defendant is Daniel Lyons Scott, who has been listed in court documents as a Bradenton resident, but who now lives on Perry Lane in Englewood, according to the suit.
The suit also names two organizations as defendants, the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.
It is the first lawsuit "to hold accountable, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and more than 30 of their leaders and members for conspiring to terrorize the District of Columbia, for unlawfully interfering with our country's peaceful transition of power and for assaulting our men and women in blue who valiantly defended the Capitol, the District and our freedoms," Racine said during a Tuesday news conference.
It was a part of a law that was originally used against the Ku Klux Klan.
Racine called them "vigilantes, insurrectionists and masters of a lawless mob."
"The named defendants caused substantial and provable damage to the District of Columbia and, in particular, to our courageous law enforcement officers who risked their lives - and some even died - to defend the Capitol, the District and our country's freedoms," he said.
The FBI classified Oath Keepers as an anti-government militia, and the Proud Boys as an extremist group "that promotes and engages in political violence, including in service of its hate-motivated agenda," the suit states.
Federal prosecutors identified Young as a member of the Oath Keepers.
Scott, who also goes by the name "Milkshake," is a member of the Proud Boys, according to the suit.
Scott did not respond to an email sent to him Tuesday.
The lawsuit seeks to hold the people and organizations responsible the attack on Capitol on Jan. 6, when rioters stormed the building and disrupted a session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of certifying the 2020 election that was won by Joe Biden.
The riots occurred immediately following a rally a few blocks away in Washington that featured President Donald Trump, who disputed the results of the election.
The suit states the rioters conspired to attack the Capitol and disrupt the session through violence.
"The District seeks compensatory, statutory, and punitive relief, and … intends to make clear that it will not countenance the use of violence against the District, including its police officers," the suit states.
At least 65 Washington Metropolitan Police reported injuries as a result of the attack, according to the suit.
The FBI has said Young traveled to Washington where he joined up with other members of the Oath Keepers who were dressed in "combat gear," including body armor and helmets. In front of the Capitol, they linked into an interlocking "stack" formation and worked their way through a crowd up the outside steps, then forced their way past Capitol police and into the Rotunda.
Young was charged and arrested in March, and later pleaded guilty to the federal charges.
Scott was indicted and charged with assault on an officer, obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, obstruction of Congress, knowingly entering and disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct and physical violence on Capitol police and knowingly engaging in physical violence in a restricted building. He pleaded not guilty, and his case is continuing.
Scott and other Proud Boys arrived at the Capitol that day, the suit states.
"Defendant Scott and others made it to the lower western part of the plaza, just outside the Capitol. A line of law enforcement officers stood on the steps leading to the Capitol building....As is clear from videos of this scene posted to the social media site Parler, Defendant Scott pushed two Capitol Police officers backwards, up the steps to the Capitol. This violent act instigated a broader violent confrontation with the police," the suit states.
Scott "grabbed and pulled a police officer toward the mob, until another officer ultimately intervened." It said he forcibly entered the Capitol through the Rotunda door in the center of the east side of the building. The group assaulted police officers guarding the door in order to breach the building, including by throwing objects at the officers and deploying chemical irritants against them.
Others named in the suit include Kelly Meggs and his wife, Connie Meggs, both of Dunellon, Florida, who are accused of being Oath Keepers and taking part in the riots. Laura Steele, Graydon Young's sister who lives in North Carolina, is also a defendant.
The suit accuses the defendants of coming "together in a common scheme to commit unlawful acts, including obstructing federal officers, "unlawfully inciting and carrying out a riot, unlawfully trespassing on federal property, and committing numerous acts of intimidation, threats of violence, and violence …."
"Defendants spread misinformation, fanned the flames of the conspiracy, actively encouraged and participated in the actions that left the Capitol in shambles, threatened a vital component of our democracy, and injured law enforcement."
The suit details the injuries sustained by members of the Washington Metro Police.
"The officers' physical injuries varied, ranging from bruised arms and legs, swollen ankles and wrists, and lacerations, to more serious damage such as irritated eyes and lungs from bear and pepper spray, cracked ribs, shattered spinal discs, wounds from being hit with a metal fence stake, and concussions from head blows from various objects, including metal poles ripped from inauguration-related scaffolding and an American flag pole.
"One MPD officer reported being hit on the back of his head with a pole, and that the attackers had wrenched his head back. The officer sustained a concussion, which necessitated visits to neurologists and therapists. One MPD officer testified before the House Select Committee regarding the physical and mental injuries he sustained as a result of the Attack. He described suffering a heart attack (caused by being repeatedly hit with a stun gun), a concussion, a traumatic brain injury, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
"The MPD officer was electrocuted multiple times as he was beaten unconscious by the crowd while screaming for help. While the crowd was beating him with fists and hard metal objects, they shouted 'kill him with his own gun' and stripped his badge, radio, and ammunition from his body. As a result of his injuries, the MPD officer lost consciousness for more than four minutes."
The officer's partner, who was also "heavily injured," drove him to a hospital. "The officer continues to suffer psychological trauma and anxiety from the attack," the suit states.
The suit documents the attack on another officer who was "crushed between a doorframe and a clear plastic shield that was wielded by someone in the crowd." His "attackers threw items at his head, attempted to wrest away his baton, and teargassed him. At one point, someone tried to gouge out his eye.
"Eventually, while he was pinned against the door, another attacker beat his head against the wall. Another man wrested away the officer’s baton and beat him in the face with it, leaving him with a ruptured lip and cranial injuries."
The suit asks for a jury trial. It does not specify a monetary value on the damages.
In his news conference, Racine wasn't concerned about the financial well-being of any individual or group named in the lawsuit.
"Our intent, as we indicated, is to hold these violent mobsters and these violent hate groups accountable and to get every penny of damage that we can," Racine said. "Let me tell you, if it so happens that we bankrupt them, then that's a good day. When hate is dispatched and eliminated, that's a good day. And so yes, we're using the Ku Klux Klan Act and other laws to absolutely bring as much financial pain - hit them in the pocket - as possible."
