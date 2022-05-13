ENGLEWOOD — After Chief Alfred Ranili announced Iker Perez-Calderon's education at the U.S. Naval Academy would be worth $300,000, the audience roared.
The Lemon Bay High School senior, who was appointed to the academy in Annapolis, Maryland, received a standing ovation at the recent scholarship night.
In the past three years, COVID-19 caused cancellations of scholarship night, the prom and graduation. Seniors were honored through taped ceremonies.
For the first time in three years, LBHS Principal Bob Bedford greeted students and their families at the Performing Arts Center for the annual event. He said it was "good to be back" in person.
Bedford said he would read about 600 names during the three-hour event where seniors earned millions in scholarships.
He lauded seniors for volunteering 24,700 hours in the community. He said those students made an impact at the high school.
Among those who gave back were Ana Rivera who is headed to State College of Florida for nursing and her friend Guadalupe Mosqueda-Torres, who plans to study genetics at SCF. The pair received several scholarships to help pay for college.
"Ever since I started to learn about genes and DNA in seventh grade, I knew it was what I wanted to do," said Mosqueda-Torres, 17. "I love and want to see what great things can be done in the field. I envision myself working in the field and doing big things. Genetics is a passion for me and I hope to pursue this field and make it my life career."
Rivera, 19, said she loves to help people and nurses help heal patients.
"I love people and want to do something for the community," she said. "When I help, I feel an amazing satisfaction of making other individuals happy."
Senior Jack Barber smiled a lot during the ceremony. He also accepted several scholarships, including $500 for the Vern Martin Living Trust.
The 17-year-old, who took advanced classes, plans to go to Japan. He wants to teach students of other languages, before heading to University of Central Florida.
Donnie and Dawn Stephens, parents of the former homecoming king and graduate, Spencer Stephens, presented three scholarships in his memory.
Spencer died in 2019 in a traffic-related crash. He loved LBHS.
"We launched a nonprofit Spread Spencer's Sparkle, which is a kindness movement that was started out of pure love for Spencer," Dawn Stephens said, adding and her husband also presented the Venice Pride scholarship during the ceremony.
Finalists for the Manta Award were Hunter Cobb, Marie L'Abbe, Jacob Perry, Kiley Rydbert and Jordan Shirley. Cobb was selected as the winner.
The 2022 selected class speaker was L'Abbe, the National Merit Scholarship finalist was Bryce Noll. Perez-Calderon also earned the National Hispanic Recognition Program excellence in academics.
The Sunrise Rotary Club gave dozens of scholarships as did the Englewood Youth Foundation. Other scholarships came from the Lemon Bay Playhouse, St. David's Episcopal Church, GFWC Rotonda West Women's Club, Conservancy & Community Trust of South Gulf Cove, Sons of the American Legion and Auxiliary Post 113, George F. Dignam Memorial and Tom & Annette Dignam Family Trust, EABOR, Englewood Elks, Ryon D. Povencher Memorial, Billy Kimberlin Roofing, Holiday Estates III, Rotonda Elks 2710, Lions and Kiwanis clubs, Englewood United Methodist Women, VFW Auxiliary Post 10178, South Gulf Cove Yacht Club, Hinck Private Wealth Management, Hamsher Homes and the Royal Order of Ponce de Leon Conquistadors.
