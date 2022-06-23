MURDOCK — Local government leaders are looking at options to make living in Southwest Florida more affordable for working people.
At a workshop this week, Charlotte County commissioners reviewed issues facing the county, and affordable housing and child care became a focal point of the discussion.
Human Services Director Carrie Walsh told commissioners the county is in "a crazy environment" where the housing market is becoming more and more unaffordable for working families and other residents.
Federal Department Housing and Urban Development officials define affordable housing as 30% of a household's monthly income pays the rent or mortgage. By that definition, 40% of Charlotte County households — if not more — can be defined as "financially unstable" due to the percentage of their monthly incomes paying monthly housing costs. Sarasota County studies are showing similar numbers.
"We don't know how many rentals we have in our community," Walsh said. "I will say, it is difficult to wrap our arms around the depth and breadth of the problem when you don't know. An inordinate number of landlords have cashed out in this (real estate) environment."
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch broached how people are now finding themselves living in or even renting inappropriate shelters, such as utility sheds or tents or travel trailers, or boats on trailers.
"There is no question Charlotte County has a housing problem," Deutsch said, citing how neighboring Sarasota and Lee counties, other Florida counties suffer from similar housing crises. "The decision we have to make, dealing with the housing crisis right now, is to face and accept the situation in Charlotte County right now."
Deutsch also suggested the commissioners needed to brace for the NIMBY reaction — Not In My Back Yard — whenever raising affordable housing solutions.
Planning and Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan introduced an option of creating a pilot program allowing accessory dwelling units on residential properties. His presentation described how the accessory housing units could be limited to 500 to 750 square feet.
"We are addressing the missing 'middle,'" Cullinan said. "This will address multi-generational housing needs, increase economic stability for homeowners and adds affordable housing units to the community."
County staff is now reviewing the policies of neighboring jurisdictions and deciding what residential neighborhoods would be appropriate for a pilot program.
SUMMIT IN NORTH PORT
On Wednesday, North Port city staff discussed the same topic with regional developers and builders, and local business leaders at the Wellen Park Welcome Center.
The Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation reports that 21.6% of the county's businesses see affordable housing as their biggest workforce concern.
North Port’s Neighborhood Development Services Department and the Economic Development Division are working to better streamline services through concurrent review of plans, according to an email from Madison Heid, the city's Deputy Communications Manager.
This allows all parties to review the documents in the same timeframe, “saving applicants up to eight months in the review process,” NDS Director Alaina Ray in the email.
City leaders also discussed the possibility of incentives, impact fee credits for affordable housing developers, density bonuses based on floor-area-ratio (FAR), and expedited city processes to prevent additional development expenses, Heid stated.
Obstacles include transportation needs and employment gaps.
“This is not a one and done conversation,” City Manager Jerome Fletcher said. “It takes a variety of partners to solve a variety of problems.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.