The Leadership Englewood Class of 2022 consists of Rocco Casano, Taylor Edwards, Peter Jennings, James Johnston, Elizabeth Nason, Melissa Poirier, Robert Ring, Luz Serrano, Austin Tracy, Tracy Warren, Alex Wilson, Julie Beatty, JP Eason, Kevin Grooms, Doug Izzo, Kathryn McFarland, Shannon Mesenburg, Marianne Miller, Anneliese Ostrowe and Lorsi Pizza.
The Leadership Englewood Class of 2022 consists of Rocco Casano, Taylor Edwards, Peter Jennings, James Johnston, Elizabeth Nason, Melissa Poirier, Robert Ring, Luz Serrano, Austin Tracy, Tracy Warren, Alex Wilson, Julie Beatty, JP Eason, Kevin Grooms, Doug Izzo, Kathryn McFarland, Shannon Mesenburg, Marianne Miller, Anneliese Ostrowe and Lorsi Pizza.
The Leadership Englewood Class of 2022 consists of Rocco Casano, Taylor Edwards, Peter Jennings, James Johnston, Elizabeth Nason, Melissa Poirier, Robert Ring, Luz Serrano, Austin Tracy, Tracy Warren, Alex Wilson, Julie Beatty, JP Eason, Kevin Grooms, Doug Izzo, Kathryn McFarland, Shannon Mesenburg, Marianne Miller, Anneliese Ostrowe and Lorsi Pizza.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The Leadership Englewood Class of 2022 consists of Rocco Casano, Taylor Edwards, Peter Jennings, James Johnston, Elizabeth Nason, Melissa Poirier, Robert Ring, Luz Serrano, Austin Tracy, Tracy Warren, Alex Wilson, Julie Beatty, JP Eason, Kevin Grooms, Doug Izzo, Kathryn McFarland, Shannon Mesenburg, Marianne Miller, Anneliese Ostrowe and Lorsi Pizza.
ENGLEWOOD — Since they gathered for the first time on a Little League ballfield in September, the members of Leadership Englewood’s Class of 2022 have been a lot of places and have seen a lot.
They’ve toured the Charlotte County Jail, the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens and a whole host of nonprofits.
They went behind the scenes at HCA Florida Englewood Hospital and Lemon Bay High.
They’ve traveled to Boca Grande, Punta Gorda, North Port and Venice and all over Englewood, learning about art, tourism, education, health care and much more.
They also got good at raising funds, planning and pulling out all the stops for a wine tasting at Beach Road Wine Bar & Bistro and a night of hippy fun with EngleWood Stock at the Englewood Elks lodge.
In all, they raised more than $40,000 was from events along with support from many local businesses.
Following their agreed-upon mission to help “Kids, Pets and Vets, the class’s chosen recipients were Kids Needs of Greater Englewood, Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary and The Long Walk Home, a nonprofit aimed at lowering the rate of suicides among returning service personnel.
Each received a check for $8,000 Wednesday night, during the class’s graduation ceremonies.
The class also earmarked funds for a legacy project to help beautify an area along West Dearborn Street.
A total of 20 participants graduated from the Englewood Chamber’s Leadership program. They each collected their symbolic eagle trophy during a ceremony at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club.
The Class of 2022 consists of Rocco Casano, Taylor Edwards, Peter Jennings, James Johnston, Elizabeth Nason, Melissa Poirier, Robert Ring, Luz Serrano, Austin Tracy, Tracy Warren, Alex Wilson, Julie Beatty, JP Eason, Kevin Grooms, Doug Izzo, Kathryn McFarland, Shannon Mesenburg, Marianne Miller, Anneliese Ostrowe and Lorsi Pizza.
Leadership Englewood is a nine-month program designed to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces.
Applications for the Leadership Class of 2023 are available at EnglewoodChamber.Com. Deadline to apply online is June 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.