ENGLEWOOD — Leadership Englewood’s Class of 2023 wants to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian.
They also want to leave a lasting legacy in the community.
The class members believe they’ve come up with a way to do both.
Each year, the Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Englewood class is convened to learn all they can about their community. Made up of up-and-coming movers and shakers, each class visits sites all over the community in monthly field trips centered around a topic, like tourism or education.
They’re also charged with the mission of giving back to the community in the form of a community project or fundraising for a worthy cause.
This year’s Leadership Englewood members decided they wanted organize cleanups for debris from Hurricane Ian that blew into lakes and canals.
Then they plan to create a sculpture from some of that debris that can be in a prominent place in the community.
“We knew that Hurricane Ian left a major impact on Englewood,” said Deanna Devine, a member of the class who is with Paradise Exclusive real estate. “We also knew there were areas that would maybe not get cleaned up for a while. We concentrated on locations where there was 55-and-older communities.”
Leadership Englewood is looking for about 50 volunteers for their first cleanup this weekend. It’s set for 7:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday at Mobile Gardens, 414 Camino Real, Englewood.
The next cleanup will be Feb. 18 at the Edgewater Club, followed by the final cleanup Feb. 26 at Holiday Estates.
As for the sculpture idea, the class was inspired by the previous Leadership Englewood class, the Class of 2022. That group saw a need and raised $10,000 for a scenic postcard mural facing the newly redeveloped Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street.
The painting became an instant landmark.
This year’s Leadership Englewood class, under the leadership of its president, Jessica Souza, hopes to hire someone who will have a vision of how to turn items blown through the sky and into the water into a work of art.
They have begun soliciting artists. They will choose one and raise money to pay for the sculpture that will be dedicated to the community.
They hope to get the sculpture placed in a prominent place close to Englewood Beach, and are working with Charlotte County officials to try to make that happen.
“This is such a great way to give back our community and really make a difference in restoring our waters to pre-hurricane state,” Devine said. “You can bring children and make it a family effort.”
As for Sunday’s cleanup, the group is supplying grabbers, buckets, construction trash bags, wheelbarrows, gloves and safety vests. Volunteers should bring bug spray, sunscreen, sun hat, work gloves, boots or rubber-soled shoes.
Registration is required. Volunteer hours for middle and high school students are available.
To register, visit shorturl.at/ehNO9
