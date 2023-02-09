Class of 2023 Leadership Englewood

Leadership Englewood Class of 2023 is learning about societal and economic challenges faced in the community. They choose three dates to do water-based debris cleanups to help the community after Hurricane Ian hit the area on Sept. 28.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ENGLEWOOD — Leadership Englewood’s Class of 2023 wants to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian.

They also want to leave a lasting legacy in the community.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments