ENGLEWOOD — Members of Leadership Englewood’s brand new Class of 2019 got a chance to meet each other and convene with alumni from the five previous classes Tuesday night at the Waverly Restaurant.
Over the course of the year, the new class will participate in several monthly information-packed “field trip” days to discover an element of the broader community. These include Nonprofit Day, Education Day, Health Care Day, Tourism & Hospitality Day, Arts & Humanities Day, and visits to other areas of Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
As the year progresses, class members will network with each other and alumni, and also plan their own unique fundraising event.
The new class is a mix of professionals including business owners, a diving instructor, journalists, nonprofit employees, technology managers, a couple of Lemon Bay High School graduates, a wealth management owner, real estate agents and a sheriff’s deputy.
The class includes Casey Cooper of Trinity Wealth Management, Cheryl Schum of the Boca Beacon, Darcy Woods of the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, Doug Paul of Lightspeed Voice, Elaine Allen-Emrich of the Englewood Sun, Janae Boyer of Key Agency, Jim Benson of Paradise Exclusive, Kathleen Jarosik of Xpertech Auto Repair, Kim Santucci of Englewood Community Hospital, Kyle Arnold of Arnold Insurance, Lt. John Hamp of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Maryann Terry of the United Way of South Sarasota County, Matthew Wojcik of Tall Pines Realty, Mitch Mesenburg of Michael Saunders & Company, Nicki Lepore of Farlow’s on the Water, Nicole Marr of The Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, Rick O’Neal of Nothing Missed Home Inspections, Shane Whitmore of Reliable Cabinet Designs, Toni Steigerwald of Brett Barber & Company, and Terry Redman who is retired.
The group will graduate, after 10 sessions, on June 6, 2019.
