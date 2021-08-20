ENGLEWOOD — A hot night of salsa dancing, cigars and tequila helped raise thousands for 10 Englewood nonprofits.
The Leadership Englewood Class of 2021, under the direction of president Rachel Dion of Countyline Signs in Englewood, raised more than $35,000 after their Havana Nights class project. Then, as part of their recent graduation celebration at the Waverly on Englewood Beach, they gave away the money.
“We donated to The Twig, Jesus Loves You, Solve Maternity, Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary, Englewood food pantry, Jubilee Center, Kids’ Needs, Meals on Wheels, Center for Abuse Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.), and the Englewood YMCA,” said Susie Porter, Leadership Englewood 2021 graduate.
Leadership Englewood is designed to educate local business and nonprofit leaders about the community and the societal and economic challenges it faces.
One day a month, classmates visit locations exploring different aspects of the community: cultural and historical, tourism, government, arts, health care, education and local nonprofits.
The class picks a project to raise money to help nonprofits with local needs.
Although the last two leadership classes battled the pandemic, which interrupted some of the “normal” experiences, classmates still planned successful fundraisers. The 2019 co-chairs Shane Whitmore and Kathleen Jarosik Callahan helped the 2021 class with their events.
“For me, it was an experience I will cherish for a long, long time,” said Porter, a Realtor with Paradise Exclusive in Englewood. “It brought me to a greater understanding of community, teamwork and diversity. I wouldn’t change a thing.
“Havana Nights was a blast,” she said. “We switched gears in the middle of the year and put that together in an incredibly short period of time. It went great. Sold out.”
Ruth Hill of St. Davd’s Jubilee Center said she was asked by the Leadership Class of 2021 what the food pantry clients needed.
“I said I would love gas cards for our clients,” she said. “They donated $600, which was enough for 60 gas cards at $10 each. This class of 2021 was truly amazing in the number of nonprofits they were able to help! I was in awe at what they accomplished.”
The members of Leadership Englewood’s Class of 2022 have already been selected.
“The new class will be announced at next month’s Business Card Exchange,” said Kim Parks, membership coordinator, of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees Leadership Englewood. “We just launched our new website Tuesday afternoon.”
The graduates included: Elizabeth Alexander of Reliable Cabinet Designs; Cheyenne Alford of Bywater Collective; Jeff Ament of Peacock Premier Properties; John Bailey, principal of SKY Family YMCA/SKY Academy Englewood; Maria Cummings of Suncoast Central Realty; Mara DaPonte of Sassy Beaches Salon & Spa; class president Rachel Dion of Countyline Signs; Kevin Easton, chief of the Englewood Fire Department; Theresa Falcone of Cape Haze Convenience Store; David Gensimore of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office; Dana Park of American Business Brokers; Susie Porter of Paradise Exclusive Realty; Chrissie Powell of Republic National Distributing Company; Laurie Rios of Floridian Realty Services; Katrina Towns of Abel’s Marine; Jennifer Tucker of Cardinal Financial; and Jason Vollmer of Noy’s Bistro.
“We did a fabulous job this year, helping so many amazing organizations in our community. So proud to be a part of this class,” Powell said.
