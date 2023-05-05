ENGLEWOOD — The members of Leadership Englewood’s Class of 2023 want to leave a lasting legacy in the community — and they want the community’s help doing it.
The class has been busy since first convening in September 2022 — right around the time Hurricane Ian blasted through the Englewood area.
The class jumped up to help, organizing and carrying out waterway cleanups for three senior mobile home communities.
The class members and volunteers removed 19,000 of pounds of debris from canals and lakes during three sessions.
The next phase of class’ project is creating a sculpture for Englewood Beach, utilizing some of the debris that came out of the waterways.
“The sculpture will not only memorialize the efforts of our waterway clean-ups, but the resilience of the whole community of Englewood embodied through the recovery of Hurricane Ian,” the group stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
This is where the community comes in. The Leadership class is asking for help selecting the artist for the sculpture, based on their renditions of the finished work.
The Leadership class is inviting the community to come to Destination Dearborn, set for 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday on West Dearborn Street.
To participate, pick up a Destination Dearborn “Passport” for $5 at Pioneer Plaza, 435 W. Dearborn. Then visit the participating businesses along the street and collect stamps in your passport from each one.
Collect five stamps and vote for your favorite artists’ rendering.
Several businesses are participating, including Joe Maxx Coffee, Ivy’s on Dearborn, Xpertech, Suncoast Central Realty, StyleCraft Cabinetry, Sisters Boutique, Green Artist, Paradise Exclusive-Hesse Team, Project Phoenix, the Englewood Moose, and Elsie Quirk Library.
Each will represent a different far-off “destination” for participants.
The $5 passport price includes the food and beverage samples, as well as the five votes in the sculpture-voting event.
The artists will be notified of the results May 8, and the class is shooting for a dedication ceremony in September.
