Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on Edgewater Drive.

Members of the Leadership Englewood class visit the Military Heritage Museum recently during Charlotte County Day. They learned about the new Beirut Peacekeepers Tower building built at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte.

PUNTA GORDA — As Leadership Englewood class members toured the Military Heritage Museum, they learned details of the newest veteran tributes in Charlotte County.

During its recent visit to the museum in Punta Gorda, the group saw a replica of the new three-story memorial tower tribute to William R. Gaines Jr. and his fellow service members killed in the bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut in October, 1983. 


Chadwick Park sculpture

The Leadership Englewood class is paying to have a sculpture built and on display at Chadwick Park near Englewood Beach. 
   

