Members of the Leadership Englewood class visit the Military Heritage Museum recently during Charlotte County Day. They learned about the new Beirut Peacekeepers Tower building built at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park in Port Charlotte.
PUNTA GORDA — As Leadership Englewood class members toured the Military Heritage Museum, they learned details of the newest veteran tributes in Charlotte County.
During its recent visit to the museum in Punta Gorda, the group saw a replica of the new three-story memorial tower tribute to William R. Gaines Jr. and his fellow service members killed in the bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut in October, 1983.
For the class project, members cleaned 19,000 pounds of Hurricane Ian debris from Englewood canals and lakes. They wanted some of it transformed into a sculpture to commemorate the resiliency and strength of the community after the Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 28, 2022.
They raised $20,000 to hire a sculptor. Earlier this month, they asked the community to vote on one of seven artists at their Destination Dearborn event. The class partnered with businesses to make it fun for participants who needed to have a $5 passport stamped at each location.
Employees from Joe Maxx Coffee, Ivy's on Dearborn, Xpertech, Suncoast Central Realty, StyleCraft Cabinetry, Sisters Boutique, Green Artist, Paradise Exclusive-Hesse Team, Project Phoenix, The Elsie Quirk Library and Englewood Moose volunteers greet the 300 supporters who bought passports.
The community voted for Tampa artist, Dominique Martinez of Rustic Steel Creations, who will fabricate a boy on a a larger than life boat with sea turtles and seaweed, catching a huge fish.
The new art piece will be dedicated to the public on Sept. 28 — a year after Hurricane Ian — at Chadwick Park, near Englewood Beach.
"It highlights the fishing industry and tourism within the sculpture materials composed of various found objects and sustainable metals with multiple colors added as accents," according to the Leadership Class announcement.
In addition to raising money for the sculpture, the class also plans to donate to a few local nonprofits during the upcoming class graduation, Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Doug Izzo said.
