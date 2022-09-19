ENGLEWOOD — This year’s Leadership Englewood class wanted a legacy for the community that will be remembered for years to come.
That legacy is now being created at the Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street by locally grown artist Matt McAllister.
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership program collects people who learn the various facets of the Englewood community and who sponsor what the class agrees will be its legacy project.
The mural is that project.
And it all started with an ugly wall.
THE WALL
When county-contracted workers cleaned up the Pioneer Plaza during a year of reconstruction, they removed overgrown vegetation as part of the project.
However, when the bushes and vines were gone, the ugly 90-foot by 15-foot mildew-stained wall of the building next door was revealed: a shabby neighbor beside a central community gathering place.
The Leadership Englewood Class of 2022 took note.
The class had raised money through fundraisers and suggested a mural there would be perfect — an attraction rather than an eyesore.
First, though, they got the building owner’s permission. They had to pressure clean the wall, then coated it with paint primer.
The leadership class considered other artists before offering McAllister a $10,000 commission for his work, based on his conceptual drawing.
“It will be like a postcard with a purple and blue sky leading into the orange sunset on the top of the word ‘Englewood,’” McAllister said in an interview with The Daily Sun.
Right now, “Englewood” is spelled out in huge capital letters. But the painting is far from done.
Inside the letters will be various community attractions: A child playing at the beach; a tarpon; the Englewood Beach roundabout with the conch-shell sculpture; The Green Street Church Musem inside the L and the Tom Adams Bridge in the W.
Swaying sea oats will frame the image on the north end of the building. At the south, a pelican is already perching on a piling near the setting sun.
FUTURE FOCAL POINT
McAllister, who has roots in Englewood, is enjoying working on something so large, about 1,350 square feet.
“I never thought in my life I would get one single wall this big,” McAllister says in one of the posted videos on his “Matt McAllister Art” Facebook page.
McAllister recently finished a mural of baseball legend John “Buck” O’Neil. O’Neil, who grew up in Sarasota, played in the Negro Leagues and was the first African American coach in Major League Baseball. McAllister was commissioned to paint the mural in the Newtown neighborhood where O’Neil grew up.
“There was a big ceremony and the community came out to celebrate Buck O’Neil and the three-story mural,” McAllister said.
On Friday, McAllister tried to beat the rain while painting the pelican with detailed strokes and then adding some background with a paint roller.
The mural is meant to be shared with the community.
Soon the mural will be part of the newly revitalized West Dearborn district of Engelwood, which not only includes the new stage and reconstructed Pioneer Plaza, but will sport adjoining new sidewalks, parking, stone street paving, benches, street lights and more.
The plaza itself will be home to farmers markets, art shows, weekend concerts, food festivals and more.
“People will take photos in front of it,” Peter Jennings, the Leadership class president, said of the mural, which won the support of most of the 20-member class.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Jennings said. “We’re excited about it.”
McAllister is happy to be part of it.
“I’m an Englewood boy,” he said. “I moved up north for a while. I didn’t like it and moved back.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.