The Lasbury Tracy Realty firm in Englewood is a real family affair since 1951. Leah Lasbury Jr., Austin and Bart Tracy are just three of the family members who keep the agency thriving.

ENGLEWOOD — In 1951, the Vanderbilts first brought cows to a vast, wooded pasture in what is now Englewood East and Rotonda West.

It was the same year Leah Lasbury founded what would become one of Englewood’s oldest businesses, the Lee Lasbury Agency.

Leah Lasbury founded one of Englewood’s oldest businesses, the Lee Lasbury Agency.

She named her agency for herself — however she tweaked the business’ name to “Lee,” because in the 1950s, not everyone was ready for a woman to be in charge of a company.

Potential property purchasers driving into town would see the sign and may be lulled into thinking they’d be doing business with a man.

There was no mistaking, though, who was in charge. By all accounts, Leah Lasbury was a smart, successful business owner, and she built what’s now Lasbury Tracy Realty into more than a real estate agency.

Now celebrating its 70th anniversary, the agency did more than sell homes and properties in the Englewood area and helped to give shape to the community.

The Englewood community back then was made up of 500 year-round residents, according to local historian Diana Harris.

“When we moved here in 1950, you name it — we didn’t have it,” Lasbury recalled in an interview with Harris.

She and her husband, Clyde, had been living in Connecticut.

“There was no doctor, no vet, no dentist, no police, no water system — and no money coming from Sarasota and Charlotte counties,” she recalled years later.

The Bartlett family in 1916. From left in back row are Nellie Allen, James Elwood, Baby Leah (Lasbury), Lois Tracy. Front row, from left, are Allen, Ruth and James. Baby Leah would in later years start Lee Lasbury Realty, which is still in business and still owned by the Tracy Lasbury family.

Lasbury was one of the organizers and charter president of the Englewood Area Board of Realtors in 1962. She also served as the first woman president of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce. She was very instrumental in seeing Sarasota County’s Elsie Quirk Library become a reality.

Lasbury died in 2009 at age 94.

Real estate may well be in the genetics of the Lasbury and Tracy families, as the tradition continues.

“It went from my Aunt Leah, to my cousin Grechen Branni, to me,” said Nathan “Bart” Tracy II who has been with the agency since 2001. His son, Austin, has joined the firm.

The Lee Lasbury Realty office still stands on Indiana Avenue in Englewood, now called Lasbury Tracy Realty.

“We take a different approach here,” 23-year-old Austin said. “We take a low-pressure approach. We consider most of our clients friends. We do customer service to a deeper level.”

“What got (Leah Lasbury) into it was her father,” explained Leah Lasbury Jr, her daughter. Now retired, Leah Jr., too, worked at the agency. “She came from a real estate background. We have real estate in our blood.”

The family’s history predate’s the establishment of the real estate office. Leah and her two sisters, Lois Tracy and Ruth Kuykendall, were the daughters of James E. Bartlett, originally from Michigan. Bartlett visited Boca Grande in the winter months but eventually bought up 16,000 acres from East Venice Avenue south to Dearborn Street. Englewood Isles and Overbrook emerged from Bartlett’s acquisitions.

These days, the agency’s 15 real estate agents focus primarily on “old” Englewood properties, Bart said. The building itself, at South Indiana Avenue and Virginia Court, was designed by Leah to let the air flow through the building at a time before air conditioners became prevalent in Florida.

“We, quietly, do a pretty good volume here,” Bart Tracy said.

The agency not only enjoys repeat business from its customers, but has also satisfied the real estate needs of their customers’ children and grandchildren.

“We are a real estate family,” Bart said.

To learn more about the agency, visit www.ltrhomes.com or the Lasbury Tracy Realty Facebook page.

Leah Lasbury’s mother, Nellie Allen Bartlett with at 7-foot, 8-inch shark she caught in the early 1920s. Photo courtesy of Leah Lasbury.

