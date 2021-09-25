Author and poet Clarissa Thomasson will be the first speaker at the Historic Green Street Church and Museum, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood, in many months. Her talk is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
ENGLEWOOD — Think of Sarasota County when there was no Sarasota County.
Clarissa Thomasson has and will be sharing what she's learned with the Lemon Bay Historical Society.
"People need to know what is on the other side of I-75," Thomasson said. "There is a lot in Florida history that is worth knowing."
Thomasson will be the Historical Society's featured speaker 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Historic Green Street Church and Museum, 510 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood. The event is free to the public, but donations will be accepted to help maintain the historic church.
In her "Surviving Sarasota," Thomasson recounts how William Whitaker the first Anglo-American setter in Florida, back when it was still a territory, laid claim and built a cabin on land in what would become Sarasota County. She tells the story how he proposed and married Mary Jane Wyatt, from what was called Manatee Village, and drew some acclaim for permitting Seminole Chief Billy Bowlegs to camp behind her house.
In 1852, the Whitakers' daughter, Nancy Catherine, was born in what would become Sarasota County.
They also lived through renegade Seminoles rustling cattle and burning homes during the Third Seminole War, escaped slaves seeking asylum in Florida, Union sailors plundering their home and livestock, and other challenges common to pioneers in the state.
Thomasson — who earned a bachelor's degree in English literature from Duke University and a master's degree in English literature from the University of Florida — grew up in Miami in the 1940s and 1950s. Like her father, Thomasson has always loved history and minored in history both as an undergraduate and graduate student.
Thomasson has published several Florida histories with her private Salt Marsh Press at www.saltmarshpublications.com. She has also written children's books and a collection of poems. In 2022, Sarasota's Pineapple Press plans to publish her history focusing on Tampa Bay.
Thomasson's presentation will be the first at the Historic Green Street Church Museum in many months. The Lemon Bay Historical Society will resume monthly community programs. Additional speakers lined up include: Oct. 28, Thomas Kreidler will impersonate Calvin Boggus a Florida Pioneer; Nov. 16, Don Bayley will speak on Englewood History; Dec. 14, Pastor Don Burlock will lead a Christmas Sing Along.
The Historical Society will be following CDC guidelines. To learn more about the Historical Society, visit lemonbayhistory.com.
