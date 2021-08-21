Learning to flip and float

NORTH PORT — Kim Holmberg saw lots of parents "teaching" their children to swim Saturday at the city's aquatic center. But, none taught their toddler to flip over and float to the side of the pool safely.
The float instructor approached parents and explained the elements they were missing in their training.
"If a child accidentally falls in the water, you want them to be able to flip over and float instead of panicking, sinking and drowning," said Holmberg, float instructor of the Float 4 Life Program. "Once a child is trained, they can help save themselves. They can flip over and call for help."
Holmberg works with infants as young as 6 months old. After weeks, sometimes 20 weeks of training, the infant learns to flip over, float to the top of the water without crying.
Usually, it's the parents who are uneasy or don't trust these methods will work. Holmberg says once a parent sees the child doesn't panic or drown, they stick with the lessons.
"It becomes muscle memory for the child," Holmberg said. "I think floaties or swimmies are the worst thing you can give a child. It's a false sense of supervision. I see so many children with them on and yet they are all old enough to learn to float and swim.
"If they fall into a pool fully clothed without them on, will they know what to do or not panic and safely float to the side of the pool?" she said.
Holmberg lives and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she teaches the Float 4 Life classes hailed by Rotary Clubs across the nation. The program uses Josh the Baby Otter to encourage children to learn to flip and float and then to swim. The “Josh the Baby Otter” was created to help children comprehend water safety. The program was created after Joshua Collingsworth drowned in a pool at a family gathering in Nebraska that was supervised by adults. A foundation was created in the toddler's name to promote water safety and swim lessons through "Josh the Baby Otter."
The North Port Rotary partnered with the city of North Port Parks Department to bring in Holmberg to teach Devon Poulos, assistant aquatics supervisor, and Lindsey Stratton, city head lifeguard, the Float 4 Life program. They spent a day in the classroom and two days in the water learning infant and toddler swim techniques.
"What I learned is 69% of children ages 5 and younger drown when they were not expected to be at or in the backyard pool, canal, ditch, lake or other body of water at the time of a drowning incident," Poulos said. "I learned 88% of drownings happen when a child is supervised. A parent runs inside to the bathroom, to take a call, answer the front door, or check on dinner, real quick and tells someone else to watch the children for a minute and the child ends up drowning. It happens all of the time."
Poulos also learned that at first children are overstimulated when learning to swim. They are impacted by a heightened sense of smell of the chlorine in the water, fear of the water, the sound and dozens of other factors that makes it scary.
"No wonder why they cry," he said. "It takes time to build trust. But once you work with a child one on one they begin to listen and hear and know you won't let them go when they aren't ready."
Maria Lara, incoming North Port Rotary 6590 president, says she's excited about working with the city.
"Devon and Lindsey are the first to learn this program in the state," she said. "They will train other lifeguards at the center. Then Rotary and the city can offer this program to families. We have to get families of all cultures to teach their children to flip over and float in this program. We've had more than 65 children drown since January. It's preventable and we want to bring as much awareness that this program exists as possible."
The Englewood YMCA will be offering flip to float training for lifeguards in Englewood, Venice and Charlotte County in the near future through funding from the Englewood Rotary clubs.
"We are so excited Florida Rotary clubs are embracing this program," Holmberg said. "It's really good for any age child. We want them to be able to flip over and float to safety no matter what type of body of water they are in. We also practice falling in the water fully clothed because that's usually what happens and a child is caught off guard. We teach them how to stay calm and use that muscle memory."
For more information on the program, call 941-429-7275.
