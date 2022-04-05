There’s been little interest in the Venice Farmers Market manager position so far, but there’s still a couple of weeks in which to submit a response to the city’s request for proposal.
The deadline is April 14 at 2 p.m.
Lee Perron, who has managed the market for nearly five years, is retiring. The new manager is projected to take over July 1.
City Procurement Manager Peter Boers said applications often come in close to the deadline.
Typically, an RFP is a solicitation to provide a service and be paid by the city. Instead, the market manager pays the city $10,000 a year, billed quarterly, for a license to use city property and is compensated from booth fees charged to vendors.
Current fees are $75 a month from April to September and $100 a month from October to March.
The market operates year-round on Saturdays in front of City Hall. The license would be subject to renewal a maximum of nine times.
Perron said those are essentially the terms he’s been operating under.
As of Thursday, the RFP had been downloaded twice from Onvia DemandStar (DemandStar.com), Boers said.
“I haven’t seen much activity,” he said.
When Linda Wilson, the manager prior to Perron, retired, a few vendors looked into the position, Boers said, but none has yet inquired this time.
Perron had also managed the markets in Englewood and at CoolToday Park in North Port.
Last year, the Englewood market lost its location because of construction, and Perron and his board of directors dissolved their nonprofit organization. Another group, the Rotary of Englewood Sunrise Club, started the Olde Englewood Village Farmers market in its place. It runs through May on West Dearborn Street each Thursday.
The market at the ballpark wasn’t the draw it was expected to be, Perron said. Most of the customers already shopped at the larger Venice and Englewood markets, he said, and missed the vendors they were used to dealing with.
Perron’s five-year agreement to run the Venice market expires June 30.
“I just thought, ‘It’s time to do other things,’” he said.
He said he hopes the new manager will adopt the same philosophy he had, for a high-quality, diverse market that reflects Venice and gives back.
Perron operated the market pro bono for the first two years of his contract, he said, and only paid himself a small salary after it got built up. The remaining proceeds went to Friends of Sarasota County Parks, The Salvation Army, Our Mother’s House and Good Samaritan Pharmacy.
He said he hopes the new manager continues participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for low-income families. He’s been able to use grant funds to double the benefit they get.
Growth in the market has mostly added food vendors.
Currently, the market has 65 vendors occupying 74 spaces, and nearly three-fourths of them sell food.
When he took over in 2017, he said, there were 37 vendors and nearly half sold arts and crafts.
Those changes have been part of market’s evolution in the roughly 30 years it’s been in existence, starting with a handful of vendors in the northeast corner of Centennial Park.
Perron said the new manager will need to demonstrate a strong business background, preferably with some experience running a market.
His application was 84 pages long — the length of a master’s thesis, he said.
“The level of business acumen the city is looking for is at that level,” he said.
The new manager also needs to be aware that the job is more than just “the 10 hours you work on a Saturday,” he said. He estimated he puts in another 20 hours each week on market business.
Running the market has “just been a joy,” he said, but he’ll keep busy volunteering for his church, tutoring at Englewood Elementary School and traveling … and shopping at the market.
His letter to his vendors announcing his retirement includes a pitch for anyone thinking of taking over.
“If you like working with fantastic people to build a business and if you like to learn about and sample amazing food from around the world, then you’ll love managing a farmers market,” he wrote. “I never got up in the morning and went to work. I got up to go to the farmers market because you were guaranteed it was going to be an unpredictably fun adventure every week.”
